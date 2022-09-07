What time the Tour of Britain reaches Mansfield district

Riders will depart West Bridgford at 10.45am on Thursday, September 8, before heading south out of Nottingham towards East Leake.

The route then heards north to Ravenshead, before swinging east to Blidworth and Southwell, then north to Laneham.

From there, riders head west to Retford and Worksop, before turning south, to Edwinstowe, Warsop and the finish line in Mansfield.

Tour of Britain riders battle rain earlier this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Expected times include:

Papplewick Pumping Station – 12,32-12.53pm;

Longdale Lane/Chapel Lane junction, Ravenshead – 12.35-12.56pm;

Main Street, Blidworth – 12.39-13.01pm;

Farnsfield – 12.47-1.11pm;

Retford – 1.57-2.37pm;

Babworth – 2.02-2.42pm;

Ranby – 2.06-2.48pm;

Worksop – 2.13-2.56pm;

Sparken Hill – 2.18-3.02pm;

Clumber Park – 2.24-3.09pm;

Budby – 2,30-3.17pm;

Edwinstowe – 2.35-3.23pm;

Depending on speeds, the race is expected to reach locations in Mansfield at the following times:

Market Warsop - 2.41-3.30pm;

Spion Kop – 2.46-3.37pm;

Mansfield Woodhouse - 2.49-3.40pm;

Old Mill Lane - 2.54-3.46pm;

Carter Lane - 2.56-3.49pm;

St Peter's Way - 2.58-3.51pm;

Finish line, Chesterfield Road South: - 2.59-3.52pm.

Areas in Mansfield district will have a rolling road closure from about 2pm until after the peloton has passed when it will be reopened by Mansfield Council road marshals.

Road closures around the finish line include:

Chesterfield Road South will be closed from Rosemary Street to the junction of Pheasant Hill, from 4.45am to 7pm.

The rest of Chesterfield Road South is accessible from the North (Rufford Pub end) all day, to the junction with Mount Street/Pheasant Hill.

Residents on Limestone Rise can maintain access to their properties via the Registry Office car park, although this will close from 2pm until about 4pm.

Chesterfield Road South will close at the junction of Mount Street at 2pm with no through traffic south of the junction of Pheasant Hill until after the race.