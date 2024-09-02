Mansfield's Charlotte Henshaw chases Paralympics glory in Paris
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It is the former medal-winning swimmer's second Paralympics in her new chosen discipline of Para-canoe with the Tokyo Paralympic champion taking on the KL2 and VL3 events
Henshaw, who holds the KL2 kayak Paralympic title from Tokyo and has 10 world titles, will be looking for double the success of last time, as she also contests the women’s VL3 event.
Henshaw is one of three reigning Paralympic champions headlining a nine-strong Para-canoe team that is representing ParalympicsGB in their biggest Para-canoe squad to compete at a Games since the sport made its debut at Rio 2016, Henshaw having competed in swimming in her first three Paralympics.
The KL2 is the kayak which is Charlotte's main event while the VL2 is the Va'a boat – a Tahitian word – and she has been world champion in that for three years from 2019-2022, though didn't race in it last year.
The Va'a is a new event for her classification in Paris which means we there is equity with the men in terms of the events available for the female paddlers. And for Great Britain it is the chance for two extra medals as they boast the current gold and silver medalists in the world,
You can watch Charlotte compete in the heats for both boats from 9am UK time this Friday.
The Va'a semi-final and final will then take place on Saturday with the kayak semis and final both on Sunday.