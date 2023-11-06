Mansfield Harriers U13 girls were in sensational form at the National Cross Country Relays - the first major event of the cross country season - which have been held at Berry Hill Park for over 30 years, writes Richard Massey.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of athletes and spectators pack the park every year and this year they were greeted with a new course, mud and persistent rain.

Notwithstanding the conditions Pat Carlan and his army of volunteers put on a superb event that was well received by the visitors to the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harriers were well represented throughout the day with 15 teams entered and, in spite of several athletes still away on holiday, due to the half term break came away with some terrific team performances against the best teams in the country.

Harriers' U13 girls - from left,Isla Millns, Evie Clifton and Charley Whysall.

The highlight of the day for the club was the performance of the U13 girls who placed a phenomenal sixth.

The team raced a distance of 3 x 2000 metres with Charley Whysall first out recording 8.00.

Evie Clifton recorded 8.03 to keep the team in contention and Isla Millns had her best run to date in a Mansfield vest with 8.26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The B team placed 42nd after strong runs from Myanie Westwood (8.4), Olivia Wright (9.22) and Isla Jones, who was held by the officials in the starting pen, recording 9.50.

In the other junior races over the 2000 metre distance the U15 girls had a performance full of promise placing 27th with all three of the A team still in the age group next year.

Lily Mason was first out recording 8.09, Maisy Slack 8.30 with Olivia Shaw 8.36 and in the B team Amelia Arbon went out first returning in 8.55, Emily Pares 9.09, Florence Kenney 9.37 as the team placed 55th, with Freya Martin running a solo leg for the C team, finishing in 9.56.

The U13 boys placed 50th with Teddy Macintyre having a strong run, although he had a touch of jet lag, racing to 8.05 with Will Mcclemens (9.05) and Mihnea Radu (9.12) completing the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The U15 boys team placed 55th with Jack Pares going out first and finishing in 7.54.

Oliver Mcclemens ran 7.59 and Charlie Taylor, returning from injury, finishing in a pleasing 8.31.

In the races over 2,500m the U20 women put in a superb team performance to come home in 19th place.

Three strong legs from Amelia Corke (10.09), Grace Manson (9.48) and Sophie Toyn (10.14) kept the team near the front of the race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The U17 boys placed 50th through Jude Ryan (10.15), Will Sankey (11.25) and Ed Sankey (10.11).

The senior women surpassed all expectations in the 3 x 3000 metre race with a terrific 33rd place out of 130 teams as Paige Roadley recorded 12.35, Cristina Dinescu 13.06 and Libby Coleman 10.54.

The B team came home in 51st after strong runs from Alice Mortiboy (13.14), Hannah Jones (13.45) and Nancy Britten (12.48).

The C team placed 74th through Bev Armstrong (14.37), Sarah Bradbury (15.33) and Claire Croll (15.07).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also, over the 3000m event the U20 men came home in 53rd with Jake Greenhalgh leading the team out in 9.37. Johar Ali recorded 9.39 and Sam Knott 12.04.

The senior men ran four legs of 5000m and in a massive field of over 200 teams the A team put in a superb performance for 39th place.

Paul Wright was first out, racing to 16.22 followed by Alex Hampson 16.16, Lewis Boswell 18.05 and Jordan Boam 18.16.

For the B team Ben Burnham had his best ever run in Mansfield colours as he recorded 17.03 on the first leg with Dave Cass recording 19.08, Dan Wheat 18.22 and Drew Hurst 19.32 as the team came in 77th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad