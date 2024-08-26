Mansfield Harriers to the fore at the NDRC Run Forest 5K

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield Harriers travelled in good numbers to compete in the final race of the NDRC and Run Forest 5K series at Chesterfield. The popular Friday night event consists of four laps of a challenging loop around Queens Park with the Mansfield athletes looking to continue what has been an excellent series for them.

Under 17 Jacob and M45 Dan Nugent had a superb tussle throughout with Jacob just prevailing as he took the win in a time of 16.11 with Dan 2nd in the same time.

Three more of the current crop of exciting juniors were in the top 10 with Jack Pares 4th in 17.15, Oliver McClemens 6th 17.20 and Dan Adams 8th 17.45 with Simon Fisher in the middle of this battle as he placed 7th in 17.43. Dave Savage was next home placing 13th in 18.32 with Simon Kelly 14th 18.42, Ben McClemens 17th 19.03, Greg Holden 19th 19.16, Andy Walker 20th 19.20, Stuart Whysall 28th 20.06, Will McClemens 30th 20.23 and Tom Newbould 20.55.

Mansfield rising star Charley Whysall continues to impress on the roads and the under 15 athlete ran strongly to win the women race in a superb time of 18.09 with another highly talented junior Emily Pares 5th in 20.13. Gillian Newbould continues to impress winning the F45 age group in a new PB of 21.14 for 8th. Having her best run since moving to the club Amy Newbould was 9th in a new best time of 21.24 and Louise Rowley came 12th in 21.37.

Mansfield Harriers award winners at the NDRC Run Forest 5K series.

The Belper Rover 30K is a challenging trail race and Chris Patterson had a sublime run to win by over 4 minutes and record a new course record of 1.50.59. Joe Henstock woke up not feeling his best but still managed a strong run for 6th in 2.08.52 as he continues his preparation for the Berlin Marathon and Darren Powell continues his current good form as he came in 14th in 2.20.27. Carolyn Hay made a long trip south to race the Clacton Half Marathon where she recorded 1.30.15 for 3rd lady overall and 1st F50.

The clubs senior Track and Field team travelled to Rotherham to compete in the final match of this seasons Northern League. The team went into the fixture knowing only a win would earn them promotion and although a strong team was put out, they placed second behind a very good Doncaster team. Scoring points was the order of the day with many of the athletes going the extra mile taking on events that they are unfamiliar with.

In the sprints Matt Smart was dominant taking wins in the A string 100 and 200 with David Taylor taking 5th in the B 100, 5th A Long Jump and 6th in the A Triple Jump. Ben Lowe took 3rd in the A High Jump and 4th the B 200. Johar Ali was impressive in taking the win in the A 400 with Paul Wright 2nd in the B race after winning the A string 800 also placing 5th in the B Shot and Jude Ryan comfortably won his heat of the 800 metres.

Ed Sankey was 2nd in both the A 1500 metres and B 400 Hurdles. Will Sankey went above and beyond in doing several unfamiliar events after placing 2nd in the 400 Hurdles A, he picked up points in the B Javelin 5th, B Long Jump 5th and B High Jump 3rd. Kris Watson and Lewis Boswell put in a stint over 5000 metres taking the A and B string respectively with Lewis also picking up points in the B Triple Jump 3rd and B Discus 5th.

Gary Towle was active in the throws scoring in the A string Javelin 4th, Hammer, Shot and Discus all 6th place. The men also won both the 4 x 100 metre Ben, Johar, David Matt and the 4 x 400 Paul, Ed, Jude and Johar.

Jess Waters was also dominant in the sprints taking the win in both A 100 and 200 with Donna Aplin 4th B 100 and 3rd B 200. Beth Hamilton ran strongly in both A string 800 2nd and 400 4th with Bev Armstrong 2nd in the B 400 and 4th B Long Jump.

Sophie Toyn continues to be a superb team member with 2nd place in the A 1500, B 800, 1st in the B High Jump and 3rd A Triple Jump. Preparing for her World Masters race Claire Watson was 2nd in the B 1500 and good points were scored in the 3000 with Grace Manson 2nd in the A and Amy Newbould 2nd B.

Amelia Arbon won the A 2000 steeplechase and placed 4th in the A Long Jump. The throws saw big performances from both Serenity Joynt and Charlotte Gair. Serenity placed 1st A Discus, 1st A Javelin, 2nd A Shot and 2nd B Hammer. Returning to club competition after several years away from the sport Charlotte won the B Shot, placed 2nd in the B Discus, B Javelin and 4th the A Hammer.

The 4 x 100 relay team of Donna, Bev, Amelia and Jess ran strongly for 2nd place.