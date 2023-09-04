Mansfield Harrier Paige Roadley takes silver in European Police Championships
After a minor operation in June, it’s been a race against time for Paige with limited training since but, going into it ranked fourth, she ran the race of her life to take a silver medal over 800m in 2.23.4.
Jordan was in the strongest field over the two day competition, which included a French athlete who was ranked 12th in the world this year over 800 and had made the semi-finals in the world championship the week before. Jordan pushed the pace early on to ensure a honest race and was rewarded with a near four second personal best of 4.10.05 in 10th.
A group of young athletes travelled to Loughborough for the season’s final Charnwood Open Meeting.
In her first try at this level, U11 Lauren Pate had a great day, recording new personal bests in the 75m (12.87) and 600m (2.13.88). Ben Lowe won the High Jump in a new best of 1.70m and recorded 12.20 for 100 with Scarlett Jane recording PBs in the 100 (13.38), 200 (27.74) and leaped to 4.30m in the Long Jump.
Xander Arbon launched the Javelin to 21.86m with sister Amelia recording a PB in the 300 in 46.55, and recorded 2.34.7 for the 800, and 8.69m in the Triple Jump.
Also racing the 800, Florence Kenney recorded 2.32.58 and Charley Whysall 2.43.97.
Maisy Slack finished her first 3000m in an impressive 11.18.29 and Sophie Peet recorded a new best of 12.20 in the 70m Hurdles, 8.15m in the Shot and 14.78 over 100.