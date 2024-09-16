Luke Fletcher will leave Notts at the end of the season.

Nottinghamshire’s Luke Fletcher will leave the club at the end of the 2024 season after a glittering 17-year career at Trent Bridge.

The Bulwell-born seamer has taken 442 First-Class, 93 List A, and 108 T20 wickets for Notts since his debut for the club in 2008.

He has earned fan-favourite status over that time as a product of his success, never-say-die approach and personable demeanour.

His journey began in Trent Bridge’s age-group system before being released back to club cricket at Papplewick and Linby.

Fletcher was recalled to senior action after a brief hiatus - during which he worked on the gates at Trent Bridge - and consistently claimed a starting spot in 2009, a year before the Green and Golds won Division One of the County Championship.

He has since secured a further five titles - winning the T20 Blast (2017/2020), and the One Day Cup on two occasions (2013/2017) and Division Two of the County Championship (2022).

“For a local lad to represent this club is an honour, and I never could have expected the career I’ve had,” Fletcher said.

“My overwhelming feeling now is how grateful I am for all the years I’ve spent with Notts and the memories I have made along the way.

“A place is only as good as the people within it, and I’ve had the pleasure of sharing a dressing room with so many great people, and creating relationships that I will cherish forever.

“But it’s also everyone around the club - from the ticket office to the chefs, community teams, ground staff, dressing room attendants and so many more. I’ve been here for such a long time and it has all meant a great deal to me.

“The backing from members has been overwhelming - I think they appreciate that I am Nottinghamshire born and bred, playing for my home town club and just trying to do my best.

“I have felt it along the way, and it really has helped - I hope they can continue to support the club and the players in the way they supported me.

“I’d also like to thank my family for their support - without their help and guidance, I wouldn’t have had the career I’ve had so far. They have been by my side on both the good and bad days.

“Whilst I am sad that my time at the club is done, I couldn’t be happier with everything I have achieved. Trent Bridge feels like home, it always has done, and it always will do.”

Fletcher’s most fruitful year came in 2021, when he was named PCA County Championship Player of the Year after taking 66 wickets at an average of 14.9.

Those successes came after the right-armer made a full recovery from a career-threatening injury in 2017, after being struck on the head by a Sam Hain drive in a T20 clash against Birmingham Bears.

He is one of only five men to have taken 100 T20 wickets for the Outlaws, while his eight fifties for the club include two career-best scores of 92.

“Luke is a hugely popular character, and with good reason,” Mick Newell said.

“He has given his heart and soul to this club, forged so many friendships and played with a smile on his face.

“It says a great deal that Stuart Broad - who played with some of the greatest players of his generation - deems Fletch one of 'the best teammates you could ever have'.

“It means so much to him to have represented his home county for nearly two decades, and that loyalty has been reciprocated by members and supporters who show him great affection.

“His stats and success deserve mention too - he has worked tremendously hard at his craft to be the best he can be, and that has paid dividends.

“We wish him all the best wherever he goes, and whatever he does - he will always get a warm welcome and special reception at Trent Bridge.”