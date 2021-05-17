Latest Sherwood Forest Fishery match results
Here are the latest Sherwood Forest Fishery match results as supplied by the club.
Sunday Open Match, Holmedale Lake, 16/5/2021, 27 fished.
1st Josh Paling Guru/ Hooked on Fishing peg 24, 118-2-0; 2nd Pete Hodgetts Sherwood Forest Fishery peg 31, 85-8-0; 3rd Phil Carline Sherwood Forest Fishery peg 40, 82-8-0; 4th Will Evans Sherwood Forest Fishery peg 42, 81-9-0; 5th Carl Brown Tackle Shack peg 46, 70-15-0; 6th Steve Hanrahan and Joe France both 70-8-0.
1st place Josh was handed peg 24 and fished the pole on 3 lines at 12 & 14m feeding 6mils and with a banded hard pellet for bait he had carp – 5lb steady all through the match and despite being knocked back to 60lb in one net he still had comfortable win putting 118lb 2oz on the scales.
Wednesday Open 12/5/2021, Holmedale Lake, 26 fished.
1st Mick Langton Sherwood Forest Fishery peg 24, 108-4-0; 2nd Russ Bass Tupton Old Boys peg 26, 99-7-0; 3rd Will Evans Sherwood Forest Fishery peg 12, 95-15-0; 4th Michael Elliott Sherwood Forest Fishery peg 17, 95-9-0; 5th Joe France Sherwood Forest Fishery peg 28, 93-1-0; 6th Ian Palfreman Phil’s Bait & Tackle peg 19, 86-13-0
A very tight match throughout, but it was last week’s winner that was this week’s winner, Mick had his favorite peg drawn out for him peg 24 fishing the pole and banded 6mil pellet at 13m, short at 6m and corn in the margins he was kept busy landing carp – 6lb in his winning total of 108lb 4oz. 2nd placed Russ fish the top kit of the pole and pellet at the side of his keepnets for carp – 9lb finishing with 99lb 7oz.