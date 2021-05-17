Latest Sherwood Forest Fishery match results

1st place Josh was handed peg 24 and fished the pole on 3 lines at 12 & 14m feeding 6mils and with a banded hard pellet for bait he had carp – 5lb steady all through the match and despite being knocked back to 60lb in one net he still had comfortable win putting 118lb 2oz on the scales.

A very tight match throughout, but it was last week’s winner that was this week’s winner, Mick had his favorite peg drawn out for him peg 24 fishing the pole and banded 6mil pellet at 13m, short at 6m and corn in the margins he was kept busy landing carp – 6lb in his winning total of 108lb 4oz. 2nd placed Russ fish the top kit of the pole and pellet at the side of his keepnets for carp – 9lb finishing with 99lb 7oz.