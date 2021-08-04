Kyle Ryde has mixed bag of results at Thruxton

Kyle Ryde came sixth in race two. Pic by Michael Hallam.

After the first lap he was in 19th place, before climbing slowly up 17th place at the halfway stage.

But a series of major incidents at the front helped him out as riders tumbled out to help Ryde up to 11th place at the end of lap 13.

At three quarters race distance of the twenty lap race, Ryde had moved up to tenth place and was still pushing to extend his race position considerably.

Two further laps went past and Ryde was now up to eighth place having climbed up 11 spots since the start. He managed to climb a further two spots to cross the line in sixth.

It was the perfect response to a disappointing first race on Saturday which had seen him crash out.

In the final race three Ryde started on row four of the grid for this final race for a wet tyre race.

However; by the third lap he was down in 18th place after choosing the wrong tyre for the conditions.

By half race distance Kyle was hovering around the 16th/17th place in the race.

More rain had started to fall on the circuit and influence everybody’s race pace and positions.

As Ryde came around club corner for the final time, he did try his best to overhaul two riders to t he finish line.

But he lost out t o both in the drag to the line to come home in 16th place and just miss out on any championship points.