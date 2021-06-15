Kirkby showjumper Charlotte Dyer celebrates success
Kirkby showjumper Charlotte Dyer Charlotte Dyer secured top spot in the NAF Five Star Silver League Qualifier at Weston Lawns Equitation.
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 4:26 pm
As one of the 74 strong starting field, Dyer produced two solid rounds on board the 12 year-old bay mare Annestown Royal Capitalist to secure a place in the final jump off.
Keeping focused on her goal. Dyer jumped yet another fast and accurate round to finish in just 36.29 seconds to take the win with a triple clear.