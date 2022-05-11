Kimberley Institute skipper George Bacon says more relaxed attitude is helping this season

The defending champions have won two of their three games so far as they look to add to having won two titles in the last three years.

And Bacon says that whilst the club’s players take every game just as seriously in terms of attitude and preparation, they are keen to put less pressure on themselves to succeed.

He said: “A few years ago when a lot of us were in our late teens/early 20s, cricket and winning games of cricket was everything, especially with a few hoping to have careers in the game.

Sam Wood was in great form as Kimberley won by eight wickets at Notts & Arnold Amateur last weekend.

"Now we are just as committed to the cause in all we do but I think mentally we see things differently given we have families, jobs and so on that put it in perspective a little.

"That reflects in our ability to go out and express ourselves and enjoy playing with our mates on a Saturday, which in turn is helping us enjoy the game more and hopefully get results.”

Last weekend saw Sam Wood take 5 for 21 and then hit 89 not out as Kimberley saw off Notts & Arnold Amateur by eight wickets, giving them good momentum as they prepare to host Papplewick & Linby on Saturday who so far have a 100 per cent record.

Bacon said: “Sam’s a great player who we’re lucky to have and his ability reflects the fact he had several years in the Notts setup. Again, he’s another with a family and career who sees cricket as a great outlet.

"We had a disappointing start in losing to Hucknall but then beat a decent Plumtree side and Saturday’s win was comfortable too.

"It’s a league that’s really open and one where anyone can beat anyone else but since the change to the points system it’s made things better and meant defeats aren’t perhaps as catastrophic as they may have been before, which is good for a side like ourselves that has good quality and I’d expect to win far more than we lose.

"Nevertheless, we prepare properly and thoroughly for every game and then whatever happens will happen.