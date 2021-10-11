It’s a busy start to season for Mansfield Tri Club

Debs Kerry takes on the bike leg.

Debs Kerry and Rachel O’Shea represented the club at the Erewash sprint triathlon. Debs Kerry finished the 400m swim, 16km bike leg and 5km run in just 1 hour 9 min and 33 sec.

It was good enough for 3rd in age group and 10th woman overall.

Rachel O’Shea improved on previous performances finishing in just 1 hour 23 min and 52 sec.

At the Outlaw X Triathlon (1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike leg and 13.1-mile run) three athletes raced for the club.

Tony Alcock completed the course in 5 hours 2 min and 36 sec, with Sarah Allen finishing in 6 hours 10 min and 33 sec and Chris Martin coming home in 6 hours 33 min and 27 sec.

Meanwhile at Ironman Bolton 70.3 Dan Rose completed the hilly course in 8 hours 8 min.

The race consisted of a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike and 13.1-mile run.

The club also recently celebrated its British Triathlon Club Mark renewal.

The award lasts for three years and demonstrates that the club once again has met a series of defined national standards.

Triathlon England said: “The award shows that Mansfield Triathlon Club is well managed, is safe and has an active programme of coaching and activities for members and the local community to enjoy.”