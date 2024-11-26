Hillspeed confirm participation in next season's GB4 Championship

Markham Vale motor racing team Hillspeed has confirmed it will mount a three-car challenge in the GB4 Championship next season.

Markham Vale motor racing team Hillspeed has confirmed it will mount an exciting three-car challenge in the evolving GB4 Championship partnered by the BRDC next season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Signalling a welcome return to the popular junior category for Richard Ollerenshaw’s team, having focused solely on the sister GB3 Championship partnered by the BRDC for the past couple of years, Hillspeed will be determined to mount a major bid as a new era dawns for GB4.

For 2025 the outgoing GB3 car becomes the new challenger in GB4 – the Tatuus MSV GB4-025 – and marks a major step forward for the entry-level series. Retaining all of the safety features introduced into GB3 up to this year, including the ‘halo’ protection device, the car elevates GB4’s appeal yet further for aspiring young drivers 15-years-of-age and above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From a performance standpoint a 2.0-litre, four cylinder normally aspirated Mountune engine has been introduced, marking a departure from the turbocharged engine used in GB4 up until now. Coupled to a Sadev six speed gearbox, with Magneti Marelli gear shift, championship organiser MSV has worked to evolve the technical package offered in GB4 in order to promote optimum reliability and equality for all.

Aerodynamically, drivers in GB4 next year will have the benefit of a single-plane front and rear wing along with a shortened diffuser, and a newly designed engine cover – making for an improved package compared to the outgoing Tatuus F4-T014 car.

Notably, GB4 will offer a fantastic prize fund for the 2025 season – including a sum of £50,000 for the eventual champion’s career progression. Added to this, Hillspeed will offer its highest placed driver in the 2025 championship standings a day of testing in one of its new-generation GB3 cars.

Next year’s GB4 Championship will get underway at Donington Park GP Circuit on 5th/6th April, before visiting Silverstone GP Circuit, Oulton Park International Circuit and Snetterton 300. There will be a second visit to Silverstone in early August ahead of a trip to Brands Hatch GP Circuit and then the season finale at Donington on 4th/5th October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Ollerenshaw, Hillspeed Team Principal, said: “We’re delighted to be able to confirm a full-time return to the GB4 Championship and equally delighted with the car and package Jonathan Palmer and his team at MSV have created for the 2025 season. The introduction of the new car is a significant step forward from the current GB4 car which has served the championship well for the last three years.

“I know Mountune will continue to provide a fantastic engine along with first rate customer service trackside, GB4 is embarking on an exciting new era and we’re proud to be part of it. Based on the experience gained over the last three years with the GB3 cars we will be strongly placed to be quick and reliable as always, and provide the very best service, learning and development for our drivers.”

Drivers looking to make the move into the refreshed GB4 Championship for 2025 are invited to contact Hillspeed team principal Richard Ollerenshaw on 07966 650400 or by email to [email protected].