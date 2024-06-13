Hillspeed confirm a new car for 2025 season.

Successful Markham Vale-based GB3 Championship partnered by the BRDC team Hillspeed says it is squarely behind the introduction of a brand new Tatuus car for the 2025 season, following confirmation of the move by MotorSport Vision (MSV).

Named the Tatuus MSV GB3-025, the brand new car will feature a completely revised chassis which will be married to class-leading Formula One inspired aerodynamics, including new front and rear wings, powerful underbody aero and CFD optimised aero surfaces and rim fairings.

Notably, the new car will boast bespoke adjustable ‘DRS’ through the rear wing capability – meaning GB3 competitors will have even greater opportunity to develop their skills and racecraft as they eye onward graduation towards F1 where DRS usage is now ‘de rigueur’.

In terms of the engine, a new normally aspirated 2.0-litre, four cylinder Mountune powerplant will be introduced. Allied to the increased efficiency of the new aerodynamic package and the boosted levels of downforce, the uprated 280bhp engine will help MSV GB3-025 be significantly quicker per lap than the existing 2024 car which has a 250bhp powerplant.

With an expected increase in downforce of around 35%, quicker lap times, the introduction of wider Pirelli tyres and a car which is visibly another step closer to Formula One, the new challenger delivers reinforcement to the growing importance and stature of GB3 in the careers of aspiring young racers.

Improved brakes, a boosted 70-litre capacity FT3 fuel cell – which is compatible with the latest fully sustainable fuels – a lighter Sadev six-speed gearbox and refined electronic gearshift system all feature, the latter activated by a new bespoke steering wheel. There is also a CFD optimised cooling package as part of the aero development.

From a safety point of view, the new Tatuus will benefit from a titanium ‘halo’ which will provide greater strength and protection while also being lighter than the incumbent device – the full weight of the new car, minus fuel and driver, will be roughly 560kg.

Indeed, there are a number of major safety enhancements with the 2025 GB3 car, the first new chassis which will comply to the latest FIA standards for Regional F3. New front and rear crash structures, revised front anti-intrusion panel and enhanced removable head and leg protection, including cockpit foam gap fillers to offer greater side-on impact protection, are all key features.

The rear crash structure will now feature a retaining tether, as the rear wheels already do, and there will be an electronically operated fire extinguisher, six-point safety harness and the rear rain lights are also improved.

Importantly, the new design means drivers from sub-150cm in height to those standing above two meters tall will all be able to comfortably and safely pilot the new GB3 car. The extractable driver seat will be offered in three sizes and there will be a wider adjustment range for the pedal boxes.

Clearly, the Tatuus MSV GB3-025 will position GB3 as the choice for drivers graduating from GB4, FIA Formula 4 and those aiming to eventually progress to the FIA Formula 3 Championship, onward into FIA Formula 2 and, ultimately, the pinnacle in F1.

Richard Ollerenshaw, Hillspeed Team Principal, said: “The announcement of the new Tatuus MSV GB3-025 is, in our opinion, a groundbreaking moment for the GB3 Championship. On behalf of everyone at Hillspeed I would like to congratulate Jonathan Palmer, Giles Butterfield and all at MSV and Tatuus for their work in elevating GB3 yet further in the eyes of aspiring drivers who are aiming to rise through the ranks and learn as much as possible.

“This exceptional new car reinforces GB3 as the perfect springboard into FIA F3 and beyond. While those drivers who are showing particular skill can theoretically move up from karting into this outstanding new car, packed with F1-esque features, for others the path is very clear – graduation from GB4 or F4 in Europe, up to GB3 and then onto the F1 package in FIA F3 or FIA F2

“The future of GB3 is a very exciting prospect, the championship is by far the most sensible choice for young drivers with a tremendous, standard-setting new car, fantastic performance, great safety features and a realistic budget for competition at Formula 3 level with UK and overseas races.”