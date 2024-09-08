Gold double as Mansfield’s Charlotte Henshaw retains her kayak title at Paris Paralympics

Mansfield's Charlotte Henshaw completed a magnificent gold medal double at the Paris Paralympics this morning when she stormed to victory in the KL2 200m kayak event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a second successive gold in the KL2 for Charlotte, having won the delayed Tokyo 2020 gold medal too in September 2021.

That followed her gold in the VL3 Va'a boat race yesterday.

Once again today Charlotte made a magnificent, powerful start to have the early edge, though was being chased hard by Hungary's Katalin Varga.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 07: Gold medalist, Charlotte Henshaw of Team Great Britain, poses for a photo during the medal ceremony for the Women's Va'a Single 200m VL3 Final A on day ten of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at Vaires-Sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on September 07, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

But halfway down the course Varga hit difficulties with the wind and, in trying to stay in her lane, lost traction which saw her drop back to fourth.

Charlotte's GB team mate Emma Wiggs came through to make it another GB 1-2 in the end.

Charlotte won in a time of 49.07, well clear of Wiggs in 51.56 with Germany's Anja Adler taking bronze in 52.17.

She had already made Paralympics history in Paris on Saturday as she became the first ever winner of the new Va'a boat racing event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Va'a – a Tahitian word – has been introduced to the Paralympics in her classification for the first time this year and she made a fantastic start to get her boat ahead of GB team mate Hope Gordon in the VL3 200m final and extended that lead along the course to finish in 55.70 with Gordon taking the silver medal in 56.58 and China's Yongyuan 57.43

Charlotte had made a winning start to both her Para-canoe events in Paris on Friday, winning both her heats which saw her go straight into both finals over the weekend without the need to compete in the semis too.

Charlotte is one of three reigning Paralympic champions headlining a nine-strong Para-canoe team that is representing ParalympicsGB in their biggest Para-canoe squad to compete at a Games since the sport made its debut at Rio 2016, Charlotte having competed in swimming in her first three Paralympics.

In her swimming career she won a silver medal at the London games, followed by a bronze in Rio de Janeiro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The KL2 kayak is Charlotte's main event while the VL3 is the Va'a boat – a Tahitian word – she has been world champion in that for three years from 2019-2022, though didn't race in it last year.

In her KL2 200m kayak heat Charlotte enjoyed a very comfortable win in 51 seconds ahead of China's Danquin Wang in 1.00.95 with Susan Seipel of Australia third in 1:01.29.

She also won her VL3 200m Va'a event in 58.33, but the race was much closer with Yongyuan Zhong just behind in 58.67 and Monika Katarzyna Kukla third in 1.01.73.