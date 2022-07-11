Charlie Taylor - new PB in the U15 boys 1500.

After a prolonged battle, the club pipped Derby for second place overall behind Burton after great performances in all four age groups.

Scarlett Jane continues her successful summer in the U13 girls as she won the A string Long Jump and placed second in both the 75m and 150m sprints with Charlotte Marshall winning both the B string 75m and Long Jump.

Maya Bonser had a double win, taking the A High Jump plus her guest 100 race with Freya Martin winning her guest 100 and taking third in the B string 800.

Florence Kenny took the win in the B string 200 and came second over 800m, with Myannie Westwood winning the guest 800.

Mansfield had a double in the 1200m with Maisy Slack winning the A and Isla Jones the B as in the 70 Hurdles where Olivia Frith won the A string with Sophie Peet taking the B win as well as placing first in the A Javelin and 4th in the Shot.

Libby Cooper won the B Shot with Lily Ward completing the team placing fourth in the Javelin.

A thrilling relay saw the girls cross the line first.

The U13 boys picked up points in events they would not normally do with Harry Woodcock second in the B Shot after placing second in his preferred A string 800m.

Jacob Barron scored good points in the field scoring A string point in the High Jump, Shot and Javelin.

Rhys Aplin was fourth in both 75 and 150m with Billy Casterton scoring big points in the B 75m, B 800m and A Long Jump. Rowan Tomsett was second in the B 150, fifth in the B Long jump and third in the guest 75m.

The 1200m did not disappoint with Dan Adams second in the A and Oliver McClemens second in the B and the club fourth in the 4 x 100m relay.

The U15 boys performed superbly with Ethan William leading the way, winning the A 100 and Long Jump and second in the A 200.

James Flint put in a scintillating run over 300m to win the A race with Joel Breton third in the B as well as first in the 80 Hurdles and third in the Shot.

Two wins in the 1500 saw Jacob Nugent taking A and Charlie Taylor the B string with a massive new best and breaking five minutes for the first time.

Jude Ryan was third in the A 800 and Oliver Buglass fifth in the B with Finlay Strauther second in the guest race before the relay team came second in a competitive race.

Amelia Arbon taking the U15 girls win in the B Long Jump, third in the A 75 Hurdles and fourth in the A Javelin. Izzy Westwood was third over 1500 with Freya Longmead third in the B and Phoebe Butler second in her 800m and the B High Jump.

Ava Casterton was fourth at A string 200, third at 300 and third at Long Jump.