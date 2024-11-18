Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tickets are now available for this year’s glittering Mansfield Sports Recognition Awards, which are being held on Monday, 2nd December at Mansfield Civic Centre.

They are free but need to be booked in advance via the Eventbrite website.

The judging panel meets later this week to decide the winners in each category and organisers hope for a good turn out on 2nd December to help celebrate some amazing sporting achievements.

Previous winners have been local stars Rebecca Adlington, Ollie Hynd, Sam Hynd, Ben and Tom Birchall, Elliot Clogg and Paris Paralympics double gold medallist Charlotte Henshaw, who will be among the guests on the night.

Charlotte Henshaw celebrates winning gold in the Women's Kayak Single 200m final in Paris.

Welcomed back as compere for the evening is Stewart Nicholson.

The event is being organised by the Armchair Club, with the support of More Leisure Community Trust and the News Journal and is being held in the Civic Corner at Mansfield Civic Centre on Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield.

Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start with an expected finish at 8.30pm.

Please book in using the relevant ticket category as this will help with the organisation on the night.

Early booking is encouraged to avoid disappointment.

The awards recognise and celebrate outstanding achievements by individual sports people, coaches, volunteers, teams, and clubs from the local community between 1st October 2023 to 30th September 2024.

Awards are being made in 11 categories: Junior Team of the Year, Junior Sportsperson of the Year, Junior Sports Leader of the Year, Junior Disabled Sportsperson of the Year, Club of the Year, Disabled Sportsperson of the Year, Sportsperson of the Year, Coach of the Year, Team of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Special Olympics Award.