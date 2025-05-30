Derbyshire agree partnership deal with Co-Op
The partnership officially launched on the 30 May, at the England Women’s One-Day International match between England and West Indies, held at the iconic County Ground - now named the Central Co-op County Ground.
This collaboration will see a wide range of benefits for Central Co-op Members, including up to 20% off tickets and chances to win entry to a wide range of events held at the Central Co-op County Ground.
Both organisations are proud to be co-operatives - values-driven, member-owned enterprises that exist to serve their communities. This spirit of co-operation is especially significant in 2025, as the global co-operative movement comes together to mark the UN International Year of Co-operatives, under the theme “Co-ops Build a Better World.”
Elaine Dean, President of Central Co-op, said: “Our roots in Derbyshire run deep. From our founding days to the return of the much-loved Co-op Cow landmark, we’ve always stood side by side with our communities here. Teaming up with Derbyshire County Cricket Club, another proud co-operative organisation, during this landmark year is a powerful celebration of shared purpose.”
Ryan Duckett, Chief Executive of Derbyshire County Cricket Club, said: “Central Co-op are an iconic brand at the heart of our community, and we are delighted to welcome them on board. As a Member organisation, we share our values with Central Co-op, with more than 150 years of history representing Derbyshire as a pillar of the county.
“This is a new and exciting relationship for our Club, one which we are excited to see grow and we are looking forward to creating plenty of memorable moments at The Central Co-op County Ground throughout the partnership.”
Central Co-op has a proud history in Derbyshire, from its stewardship of the historic Derby Central Hall to 65 food stores and funeral homes across the county.
Together, Central Co-op and Derbyshire County Cricket Club are demonstrating how co-operatives can work together to support local communities, champion sport and celebrate a shared legacy of member ownership and social impact.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.