Carl Brown scoops double win at Sherwood Forest Fishery's Spring Festival

Carl Brown celebrates back-to-back wins.

Brown had 120lb of carp on the pole and pellet on end peg 55 on the first day to win.

He drew peg 24 on the second day and fished the same method, but it was a lot harder due to the very hot day.

He had carp – 6lb finishing a pound and half in front of second place to leave him with £472 in winnings for the weekend.

Sunday’s top four were: Carl Brown Tackleshack peg 55, 120-0-0; Ken Daws Sherwood Forest Fishery peg 53, 84-8-0; Paul Unwin Sherwood Forest Fishery peg 4, 74-9-0 and Paddy McGir Sherwood Forest Fishery peg7, 71-9-0.

Monday’s top four were: Carl Brown Tackleshack peg 24, 73-7-0; Andy Birkin Phil’s, Bait & Tackle peg 14, 71-13-0; Dan Harding Sherwood Forest Fishery peg 21, 69-3-0 and Ken Daws Sherwood Forest Fishery peg 19, 65-3-0.

Dan Harding won the Wednesday open on Holmedale Lake after being 19 other anglers.

The lake fished very hard, but it made for a close match with one fish separating the top four.

Harding fished the pole and pellet out and down the margin at peg 24 landing carp from 2 – 6lb, with the bigger ones coming from the margins in the last hour.