Blidworth Colliery Welfare Cricket Club ladies team ready for a new era of cricket

The Blidworth Colliery Welfare Cricket Club ladies team is looking forward to a bright season ahead.

Blidworth Colliery Welfare Cricket Club (BCWCC) is proud to announce the formation of its newly established Ladies Cricket Team, a team born from passion, family, and an enduring legacy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launched on June 6, 2024, by sisters Millie Overton and Laura Freer, the team has quickly become a shining example of what can be achieved when community spirit and determination come together.

The journey of BCWCC’s Ladies Cricket Team is one steeped in family roots and a powerful connection to the club's legacy. Millie, who serves as the team’s captain, and Laura, who has always been around the game with their father Ritchie "Gib" Gibbons, shared a bond that was forged through their love of cricket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gib, the former groundsman and chairman of the club, was a beloved figure at BCWCC, known for his unwavering commitment to the club. He dedicated countless hours to the ground and its community, always putting the club’s success above all else.

Blidworth Colliery Welfare Cricket Club ladies team has developed well since being created in June last year.

Sadly, Gib passed away suddenly on June 23, 2024, just weeks after the team's creation. In his honor, the ground was renamed ‘The R.B. Gibbons Oval,’ ensuring that his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of cricketers.

"I started this back in June 2024 in hope to bring ladies together, to make new friends, do some exercise, and have fun. That was my priority," Millie reflects. "Never did I think we would be playing like we have in such a short space of time.

"Some girls had never played cricket before, but others were familiar with it through their partners or relatives. The best thing to come from all of this is the friendships we have made and how we all just feel like family."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its inception, the BCWCC Ladies Team has gone from strength to strength, with 21 regular players now proudly donning the team colors. The team entered their first winter soft ball league and are currently sitting top of the table, three points clear, with a game in hand—a remarkable achievement for a team so young. The ladies have been receiving top-notch coaching from Martin Overton, along with assistance from Richard Maltby Smith, ensuring that their skills and camaraderie continue to grow with each session.

Members of the thriving Blidworth Colliery Welfare Cricket Club ladies team.

The BCWCC Ladies Team is on the lookout for new members to join their growing squad. Whether you're a seasoned player or completely new to cricket, everyone is welcome. The focus is on fun, fitness, and forming lasting friendships, with all abilities encouraged to come along and give it a go. Training will begin outdoors at the end of March (date to be confirmed) and will take place every Thursday from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. Each session costs £3.

If you’re interested in joining the team or learning more about becoming a part of the BCWCC family, please contact Millie Overton at 07928548547.

Sponsorship Opportunities

As the team continues to grow, there are also opportunities for local businesses to get involved by supporting the team through sponsorship. By partnering with BCWCC’s Ladies Cricket Team, you will not only be supporting women’s sport but also honoring the memory of Gib, whose dedication to the club created the very foundation on which this new chapter is being written. If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities, please reach out to the club for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BCWCC Ladies Cricket Team is more than just a sports team—it's a community, a family, and a tribute to the hard work and dedication of a remarkable man, Gib. As the team looks to the future, they continue to build on the legacy that has been left behind, creating memories, fostering new friendships, and playing the sport they love.