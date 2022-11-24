Bad Boy boxer Bailey Brassington does it again
Young boxer Bailey Brassington has defeated prospect Conor Millward
Revolution Gym boxer Bailey ‘Bad Boy’ Brassington has has a successful year, with the intention of turning pro in the sport he has fallen in love with.
Neil Huntley, owner of the Sutton gym, said: “Bailey came to me from another gym, unfit and with no confidence, but has now turned into one of the best middleweights on the unlicensed scene, recently winning a prize-fighter by defeating three top-level opponents in one night and winning £1,000, to now defeating Conor in a six-rounder on the EBF promotion in Nottingham.”
“He is finishing the year on a high.
Most Popular
“Bailey has been very active and grown as a fighter in the last year and I couldn’t be happier.
“We have travelled up and down the country looking for hard match-ups to test him, with each contest adding new tools to his unbelievable skillset we have created.
“I cannot wait to see where this future star will end up.”