Revolution Gym boxer Bailey ‘Bad Boy’ Brassington has has a successful year, with the intention of turning pro in the sport he has fallen in love with.

Neil Huntley, owner of the Sutton gym, said: “Bailey came to me from another gym, unfit and with no confidence, but has now turned into one of the best middleweights on the unlicensed scene, recently winning a prize-fighter by defeating three top-level opponents in one night and winning £1,000, to now defeating Conor in a six-rounder on the EBF promotion in Nottingham.”

“He is finishing the year on a high.

Revolution Gym, Redcliffe Street, Sutton.

“Bailey has been very active and grown as a fighter in the last year and I couldn’t be happier.

“We have travelled up and down the country looking for hard match-ups to test him, with each contest adding new tools to his unbelievable skillset we have created.