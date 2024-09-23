Armchair Club donation boost for Mansfield Triathlon Club

By John Lomas
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 09:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Mansfield Triathlon Club are the latest sporting group to benefit from a grant from the Armchair Club.

The club run an active junior section, and offer bike hire to those who don't own bikes so that they can take part.

The £250 grant will be used to service and repair the bikes for the juniors to continue training.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The club currently owns 18 bikes, with 13 being out on hire to children.

Members of Mansfield Triathlon Club are pictured with Geoff Waller, Emma Curry, and Andrew Saunders from the Armchair Club at Forest Town Arena, where the club are based.Members of Mansfield Triathlon Club are pictured with Geoff Waller, Emma Curry, and Andrew Saunders from the Armchair Club at Forest Town Arena, where the club are based.
Members of Mansfield Triathlon Club are pictured with Geoff Waller, Emma Curry, and Andrew Saunders from the Armchair Club at Forest Town Arena, where the club are based.

When each annual hire contract ends, the club will get their bikes serviced and in better working order for the following season.

Regular servicing is important so that time spent repairing chairs or gears and brakes which take up session time on Saturdays is minimised, thus reducing the time the children miss out on vital training time.

The Armchair Club was founded in 1982 when a group of six local businessmen got together to help raise and distribute financial support to the benefit of local sports people.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.