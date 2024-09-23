Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mansfield Triathlon Club are the latest sporting group to benefit from a grant from the Armchair Club.

The club run an active junior section, and offer bike hire to those who don't own bikes so that they can take part.

The £250 grant will be used to service and repair the bikes for the juniors to continue training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club currently owns 18 bikes, with 13 being out on hire to children.

Members of Mansfield Triathlon Club are pictured with Geoff Waller, Emma Curry, and Andrew Saunders from the Armchair Club at Forest Town Arena, where the club are based.

When each annual hire contract ends, the club will get their bikes serviced and in better working order for the following season.

Regular servicing is important so that time spent repairing chairs or gears and brakes which take up session time on Saturdays is minimised, thus reducing the time the children miss out on vital training time.

The Armchair Club was founded in 1982 when a group of six local businessmen got together to help raise and distribute financial support to the benefit of local sports people.