Armchair Club donation boost for Mansfield Triathlon Club
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The club run an active junior section, and offer bike hire to those who don't own bikes so that they can take part.
The £250 grant will be used to service and repair the bikes for the juniors to continue training.
The club currently owns 18 bikes, with 13 being out on hire to children.
When each annual hire contract ends, the club will get their bikes serviced and in better working order for the following season.
Regular servicing is important so that time spent repairing chairs or gears and brakes which take up session time on Saturdays is minimised, thus reducing the time the children miss out on vital training time.
The Armchair Club was founded in 1982 when a group of six local businessmen got together to help raise and distribute financial support to the benefit of local sports people.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.