Mansfield Harriers achieved several podiums in the second of this season's Derby Runner BDL league at Chaddesden Park.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The race started with competing athletes facing two stream crossings on both of the two mile laps and one massive patch of surface water on the challenging course.

Mansfield had good numbers out and achieved several age group podium placings with the highlight being Carol Fickling taking first in the Masters 65 Category, 82nd lady overall and Reece Carver the Junior men’s category placing 16th overall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is a particular reward for Carol who has recently banked a terrific block of training.

Carol Fickling - victory at Derby.

The podium spots were also earned by Dave Cass who was second M40 8th overall, Charlie Taylor second junior 21st overall, Geoff Bottomore 2nd M60 58th overall and Sophie Toyn second Junior Lady and ninth overall.

Wayne Lowe completed a remarkable feat of endurance as he completed his fourth race in less than 48 hours, placing an impressive 43rd.

Matt Bottomore came home in 20th with Paul Castledine 75th, Jason Taylor 79th, Mark Fickling 89th, Mark Burr 129th, Pete Weldon 131st and Shaun Arrowsmith 140th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the women Claire Croll placed 42nd, Holly Colton making her debut in 45th, Natasha Carver 49th and Michelle Simpkin 79th.

On the same afternoon the third of this winter's Notts Mini League Cross Country series took place at the Newark Academy, Balderton.

The race for both boys and girls at U11, U13 and U15 saw another two way tussle between Mansfield Harriers and Rushcliffe AC with the latter edging the fixture and holding a narrow lead with two fixtures to go.

Martha Manson continues to dominate the U11 girls section taking her third win of the series stretching out to win by 21 seconds combining with Olivia Fletcher fifth and Esme Evans seventh to win the team event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a very strong age group for the club Catherine Rivas placed ninth, Lauren Pate 12th, Emily Evans 14th, Seren Jones 15th and Evelyn Wheat 18th.

Jack Whysall placed 15th to lead the U11 boys home with William Kenney 20th, Isaac O’Neil 22nd, Keegan Cranson 24th and Edward Bradbury 25th.

A very impressive squad of Mansfield girls in the U13 age group had Charley Whysall win the race after a thrilling sprint finish closely followed by Evie Clifton in third, Isla Millns fourth and Myannie Westwood seventh.

Teddy Macintyre had a terrific run in the U13 boys, taking third, with the fast improving Will McClemens 12th, Edward Gregory 14th and Chris Nixon 18th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the U15 age group Jack Pares put in another perfectly judged race to take his third win in the series this winter, superbly backed up by Oliver McClemens, who ran a great tactical race to place second with Oliver Buglass 13th and Finlay Strawther 19th.