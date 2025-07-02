Ollerton Town FC and Buckley Brown Estate Agents announce new partnership

New signage at The BuckleyBrown Stadium

Ollerton Town Football Club and Buckley Brown Estate Agents have announced a new partnership, which will see Buckley Brown take on the naming rights of the club's ground for the 2025-2026 season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Effective from July 1st 2025 the Walesby Lane ground shall be called The Buckley Brown Stadium. This change is effective across all of the club's teams.

Liam Kent, Chairman of Ollerton Town Football Club, said: “Buckley Brown are one of the most respected businesses in the local area, and I am delighted to welcome them onboard as our new main club sponsor for the 2025-2026 season. The progress we have made over the past two years has been phenomenal, and the support from Buckley Brown will help the club to continue its development and achieve its future ambitions. I look forward to working with the Buckley Brown team closely over the coming months as we continue to strengthen this partnership.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean Kenny, Director of Buckley Brown Estate Agents, also added; “We are delighted to be the main sponsor for Ollerton Town Football Club and look forward to being part of the club’s future growth and success.”