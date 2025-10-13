Nottingham Panthers extend partnership with Tickets for Good for 2025/26 Season

Rink and you'll miss it - Nottingham Panthers tickets await you!

Tickets for Good and the Nottingham Panthers have confirmed the return of their partnership for the 2025/26 season, offering discounted tickets to home games at the Motorpoint Arena for NHS staff, charity workers, teachers, volunteers and people receiving Cost of Living support.

Following a successful season last year, where Tickets for Good members raised £744 for the Panthers' Charity of the Year, Framework Nottingham, the collaboration is set to grow with a new community link. For the 2025/26 season, ticket revenue will support the Switch Up Foundation, a Nottingham-based charity working with young people at risk of violence, exclusion and crime.

Tickets for Good users will once again be able to access a dedicated link to purchase discounted seats throughout the season. A portion of every ticket sold through the platform will go towards Switch Up, deepening the connection between sport, community and social impact.

Bethany Rutt, UK Head of Business Operations at Tickets for Good, said:

Join Paws and the Panthers at their next game!

“We’re really pleased to continue our work with the Panthers. This partnership opens up affordable access for our members and raises funds for a local charity doing important work. As we support charity staff as well as NHS workers, teachers and volunteers, it’s great to see both groups benefit through this collaboration.”

The partnership also aligns with the Panthers’ wider community strategy, which includes opportunities for supporters and volunteers to get involved in local outreach and engagement through the Panthers Community Programme. The club has recently opened applications for new community roles focused on building stronger ties between the team and the people of Nottingham.

This collaboration is one of several sports initiatives supported by Tickets for Good, whose mission is to make all events available to everyone. With over 540,000 users across the UK, the platform has unlocked access to more than one million tickets, turning unused capacity into life-enhancing experiences.

Discounted tickets for Nottingham Panthers home games are available now to eligible members of the Tickets for Good platform.

To sign up or learn more, visit ticketsforgood.org