National glory for Mansfield Harriers at relay championships

National Champions Hayley Gill, Carolyn Hay and Gillian Newbould

The British Masters Athletic Federations National Cross Country Relay Championships incorporating the Midland Championship were held this year at West Park, Long Eaton.

Mansfield Harriers entered four strong teams at the event and came away with a National and two Midland gold medals.

Mansfield entered an impressive W45 team and they did not disappoint as they put in a stunning team performance to be crowned both National and Midland Champions. Hayley Gill was first out coming home with a clear lead and handed on to Gillian Newbould who ran strongly to keep the team in second place even though she went the wrong way and lost about 80 metres, handing on to Carolyn Hay who stormed round the 2 mile course to come 57 seconds in front of the second team Milton Keynes. Hayley ran the fastest and Carolyn second fastest times of the day.

A strong M45 team just missed out on National medals as they placed 4th overhaul, however this was enough to earn them the Midland gold medals. Dan Nugent was first out coming home in 4th place followed by Dave Cass who came in 2nd, Jamie Macintyre 3rd, Darren Powell 3rd and anchored by Ben McClemens. Making the top ten times for the race Dan was 8th and Dave 10th.

Competing in one of the strongest races of the day the W35 women placed a terrific 5th overall. Lottie Riddle went out first and came home in 5th place a position held by Kirsty Huntington on leg 2 and Cristina Dinescu on leg 3. The M55 team ran strongly for 9th place with Mark Burr first out bringing the team in 10th with Ian Neale and Phil Shaw maintaining 10th, a strong last leg by Andy Wetherill seeing the team finish that one place higher.