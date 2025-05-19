Two podiums for champion Kyle Ryde at Donington Park

Jacksdale's British Superbike champion Kyle Ryde picked up two second place podiums and a fifth at home circuit Donington Park in the Bennetts BSB second round at the weekend.

It left him third in the early standings behind triple race winner Bradley Ray and Glenn Irwin.

Ryde, on the OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha, enjoyed two fine duels with Ray at Donington before having to settle for a fifth in the third race after serving a long lap penalty for exceeding track limits.

“We swapped over in race two from the first race and Brad was setting a good pace and slightly saving the tyre for the dogfight at the end,” said Ryde.

Kyle Ryde celebrates a podium finish at Donington Park. Photo by Michael Hallam.

“The last six laps were fast – faster than I thought we could go. I could keep up but I couldn't get anywhere near making a pass.

“I never gave in but I knew it was about finishing second again and I was happy with that.”

Ryde revealed after race one that a late and very rapid engine change had occurred between qualifying and the race - but he still managed the podium finish in second.

“Obviously hats off to my team - we had a bit of a drama after qualifying and we had to change the engine, and they just managed to get it ready in time for the race,” he said.

“It was a massive bonus and couldn’t have even happened without them.”

Ryde was fourth fastest in the free practice sessions before Ray set the fastest ever BSB lap time of Donington Park to take the Omologato Pole Position for Raceways Yamaha, celebrating two consecutive pole positions.

Initially Ryde had taken the leading position, dipping under the best ever lap time of the circuit to set the benchmark before Ray upped the pace to set a time 0.289s faster than the previous best time.

Ray was back on the top step of the podium after the opening race, following an intense duel that ended with a podium featuring the reigning and two former champions with Ryde and Josh Brookes completing the top three line-up.

Ray took his second win of the weekend, holding the advantage over Ryde until the chequered flag, with Rory Skinner holding third place until the final lap when Irwin made a move to regain the position and make a podium return.

Ray then stormed to a terrific treble to snatch the Championship lead ahead of Snetterton next month, withstanding immense pressure from Hager PBM Ducati’s Irwin to hold the edge in the standings.