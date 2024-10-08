Pressure all on Kyle Ryde says Superbikes champion Tommy Bridewell ahead of final showdown

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Reigning Bennetts British Superbikes champion Tommy Bridewell has warned that Jacksdale ace Kyle Ryde must deal with expectation at the British Superbike Championship finale at Brands Hatch this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryde, chasing his first ever Superbikes crown as part of the RICH Energy OMG Racing Yamaha team, goes into the final weekend with a four-point advantage at the top, after overtaking reigning champion Bridewell with two wins at last month's Donington Park round.

Honda’s Bridewell finished second in the first two races at Donington, then fifth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridewell knows what he has to do to keep his title and explained to crash.net how hard it's been keeping pace with Ryde.

Kyle Ryde - ready for title showdown. Photo by Michael Hallam.

“It's still not easy, I must be honest,” he said.

“When I am riding on my own without coming under attack I can do the lap time and I know that my pace is good.

“There is just a couple of areas that we need to work on so that I can be competitive where I need to be competitive.

“I am happy, the team are doing a great job. We just need to be clever and to be aggressive when we need to be and ride as hard as I can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In Race Two we gained some points on Kyle but lost some points to Glenn. I'll take it at the moment.

“Then in race three we just didn't have the pace to go with the Yamahas. It's frustrating for sure but it could have been much worse.

“We've lost the championship lead but now all the pressure is on Kyle. We go to Brands with it all to play for.”