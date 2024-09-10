Ollerton racer Lynden Leatherland well placed as season’s end approaches

It’s been a busy few weeks for Ollerton racer Lynden Leatherland with the end of the season fast approaching.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team are preparing for their final forays into the BSB Quattro British Supersport Championship with their final two rounds due to be held at Oulton Park and at Donington Park respectively.

The final round of the No Limits championship is scheduled for 5th-6th October at Donington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He currently sits in a very credible fifth place overall in the Quattro Plant Supersport Cup in his first season at this level and hopes are high for a solid performance in the forthcoming Oulton Park and Donington rounds.

Lynden Leatherland's wet tyres are changed for drys at Cadwell.

Lynden competed in round five of the No Limits Championship at Brands Hatch where he achieved his first podium of the season.

He enjoyed three close battles with former British Junior Superstock Championship race winner James Alderson, ending the weekend with a third place and two fourth place finishes.

There was literally a 10th of a second between them in each of the three races.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That was probably my most enjoyable race so far this year,” he said.

“To be battling so close with someone of James' calibre has really given me confidence in how I am continuing to improve.

“There was so little between us in each of the races and the results could have gone either way.”

Next up was round six of the championship held at the picturesque Anglesey race circuit in North Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynden had never raced there before and qualified in a superb third place for race one.

He made a reasonable start from the front row of the grid, but the race had to be red flagged due to an incident involving other riders.

Disaster struck at the re-start when he fell foul of cold tyres and was high sided from the GL Fabrications Yamaha, luckily causing no serious injury, but nonetheless giving him a serious beating.

This meant a back of the grid start for the next race, and with him feeling as though he had gone 10 rounds with Anthony Joshua, it was always going to be a difficult task to score points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He gritted his teeth and managed a credible seventh place in race two and a sixth place in race three.

The most recent No Limits round was held at Oulton Park and Lynden was back on form scoring fourth and fifth places in the two races.

This placed him in fifth position in the championship with just the final Donington round to go.

Sandwiched in between the Anglesey and Oulton rounds was the most recent BSB round held at nearby Cadwell Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Known as The Party in the Park due to it being the most popular round of the series, hopes were high of a good result.

“I was really looking forward to Cadwell, but the crash at Anglesey knocked me back a little and I was still a bit sore, which is not ideal for the twists and turns of Cadwell,” he said.

Friday’s two practice sessions were a nightmare. It rained for all of FP1, and the track was still damp for FP2 with wet tyres being the order of the day.

After two laps, a dry line emerged, meaning the entire field headed for pit lane to change to a dry setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when Lynden re joined the session it began to rain heavily once again, washing out the remainder of the session.

“We struggled with set up due to the changing weather, which is really frustrating, and it put me on the back foot for qualifying which was held in the dry,” he said.

“I suffered from the dreaded front-end chatter meaning that I couldn’t push as hard as I wanted to putting me further down the grid than I had hoped.”

Both races were held in the dry with chances of showers and two fluffed starts didn’t help things, putting him at the back of the field in both races.

But Lynden got his head down and battled back to secure 25th and 20th places respectively from what was a really difficult weekend.