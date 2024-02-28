Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is the most competitive race series in the country for 600cc machines and is second only in prominence to the actual Superbike championship.

“I’m really looking forward to racing in the Supersport Cup,” he said.

“But I am under no illusions.

Lynden Leatherland in racing action.

"It is going to be tough as these are the quickest, most experienced 600cc riders in the country.”

The Championship, which kicks off in April, is run alongside the main BSB series, with all races televised live on Discovery Plus/ Eurosport.

Lynden will be running the GL Fabrications Yamaha in this class and running a second machine in a second championship, the No Limits Pirelli 600 Super Series that is run on separate weekends to the BSB series, which means it will be a really busy year ahead.

“We’ve had to buy a new engine and update the electronics on last year’s bike to make it competitive in the new class, and I’ll be running my spare bike in the No Limits championship,” he said.

Lynden Leatherland.

Lynden has been racing for around six years, having followed in the footsteps of his father Gary, who raced Superstock machines in the late 80s.

He initially started off in schoolboy motocross before getting a taste for track racing, having attended the local Ron Haslam race school on his 18th birthday.

The teams plans for 2024 were somewhat frustrated due to the news towards the end of last season that the Junior Superstock class was going to be brought to an end.

This was a class for 600cc capacity machines, which were pretty much straight out of a showroom with minimal modifications allowed.

‘I’ve raced in that championship for the past two seasons and felt as though I had served my apprenticeship and that this was going to be my year,” he said.

“My performances improved and we had obtained invaluable data that would have helped us move towards the front this year.

“But I’m nonetheless excited to be racing against the best in the country in the new class and can’t wait for the season to start.

“Motorcycle racing is a very expensive sport to compete in, especially when you are competing at this level and the team are grateful to receive help from local companies Munson Transport, Derek and Katy Kitson Architectural Tech, AM Power and Glenn’s Low-Cost Tyres, without whose help racing would not be possible.”

The team are always on the lookout for further help and any form of assistance would be gratefully appreciated.

This can range from full team sponsorship to simply buying a set of race tyres or tin of race fuel for a weekend’s racing.