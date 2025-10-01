No joy at Donington at the end of an ‘unlucky’ season for Ollerton racer Lynden Leatherland

Ollerton’s Lynden Leatherland was unable to end his 'unlucky' 2025 motorcycle racing season with a podium place in the final round of the No Limits Championship at Donington Park last week.

Hopes were high of a continuation of the recent form that had seen successive podiums, but his luck was out on the day.

The team are however positive in looking ahead to next year and doing everything in their power to make it more successful than 2025.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to my parents, and my partner Sam who have supported me throughout this difficult year and to Andy who has attended most of the meetings to help,” said Lynden.

Lynden Leatherland in action at Donington Park. Photo by Matt Sayle.

“I’d also like to thank my loyal sponsors AM Power, Glenns Tyres and Munson Transport for sticking with me.”

The meeting started with a test day, which enabled the team to iron out a few minor problems they had recently encountered.

Qualifying went well, with Lynden posting the fifth fastest time, putting himself in the middle of the second row, right amongst the contenders for race victory.

These included former BSB Junior Superstock champions and race winners, so it was no mean feat.

Due to a delay caused by an incident in a previous race, the organisers cut the first race distance to a seven-lap sprint, in an attempt to get the meeting back on time.

Lynden did not make the best of starts and found himself back in eighth place, having been boxed in at the first corner.

He was able to make up a couple of spots, but unfortunately by that time, plus the reduced laps, the leaders had managed to pull a gap on him meaning he rode around in an uneventful sixth place.

“I just found myself boxed in at the first corner and by the time I was clear, the quick lads had gapped me by a few seconds,” he said.

“The pace is so hot in this class that you can’t afford to give them any time, which is unfortunately just what I did.”

The race was won by 2020 series champion and current BSB Supersport front runner Ben Luxton, ahead of Adam Hartgrove who was crowned a worthy series champion at the conclusion of the race.

Races two and three were held on the Sunday in cool but dry conditions.

Race two proved to be another uneventful ride, with Lynden finishing in a fine fifth place, not quite having the pace of the top four.

Race three pretty much summed up the 2025 race season, where an oil leak and gear selection problems dropped him to another fifth place finish from what looked set to be another podium finish to round off the year.

“I was gutted after race three,” he said.

“We’ve not had the best of fortunes this season, but when I saw Ben retire from the race lead I thought I had a safe third place finish.

“But I soon realised there was a problem with the bike. I had to nurse it round for the final few laps meaning I dropped to fifth.”

It’s fair to say that the team have had a really unlucky year of racing, with engine failures, race truck breakdowns, and having to learn the intricacies of a new bike mid-season.,

That was balanced out somewhat by Lynden becoming a father for the first time. Ironically, this occurred during a race meeting meaning Lynden missed the three races - typical of his 2025 luck.

Lynden’s brother Keaten did enjoy a race win at the earlier Donington Park meeting, but unfortunately suffered a moto cross accident and damaged his shoulder meaning he had to hang up his leathers for the season with the team's bad luck seemingly catching for him too.