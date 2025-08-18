Luck changes for the better at last for Ollerton racer Lynden Leatherland

Ollerton racer Lynden Leatherland's bad luck has finally taken a turn for the better after a good weekend at Cadwell Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It had previous been a never-ending catalogue of disaster for him this year.

While competing in the No Limits Racing Pirelli Super Series 600cc class, after qualifying on the front row at Snetterton back in March, he suffered a catastrophic engine failure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite a professional engine rebuild, round two at Brands Hatch then saw a repeat of the engine problems requiring yet another engine rebuild.

Lynden Leatherland, right, on the Cadwell podium. Photo by Gavin Elliott.

To try to ensure there was no repeat, the family dug deep into their savings, and a new Triumph 765 machine was purchased.

First time out at a Donington Park test day, a mechanical problem caused the bike to set on fire.

A hasty rebuild ensued, resultant in Lynden finishing in three races at Croft in round three of the series, while still trying to come to terms with the new bike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Round four at Donington then saw the early morning telephone call to say that his partner was in labour with their first child, followed by a trip to the maternity suite to witness the birth of daughter Lola.

Round five saw the race transporter break down on route to Anglesey in Wales, meaning no racing that weekend, and a hefty bill for repairs.

Fingers were crossed for a change of luck at Cadwell and Lynden enjoyed his best weekend of the season so far, securing a podium finish and two fourth place finishes in the three-race schedule.

“You could not make up the bad luck we have had this season, and I am just proud of how the family and team have stuck together to continue racing,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been so hard to stay positive, having had the bad luck, having to learn a new bike which is totally different to my old Yamaha, plus becoming a father for the first time changes your life completely.”

Race one at Cadwell saw Lynden qualify in seventh place and as the race started he soon moved up to a safe fifth position.

It was then that he had the first indication that his luck was changing when the third and fourth place riders, former TT winner Gary Johnson and current series champion Dan Stamper, had a coming together at the hairpin, which let Lynden through for a superb podium finish.

Race two saw a solid fourth place finish and race three proved to be a cracker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynden made an excellent start and was up to thirrd place by the end of lap one, followed closely by series champion and former National Pirelli Superstock Champion, Stamper.

Showing that he is now coming to terms with the new Triumph, he held the fast-charging Stamper at bay for 12 of the 13 laps, before a gear selection problem let him through on the very last lap, resultant in a fourth place finish.

It was not necessarily the result that was great, it was the manner he raced the current series champion.

“I really enjoyed that last race, but am gutted I had the gear problem on the last lap that let Dan through,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Triumph is taking some time to get used to, but we are getting there, and I cannot wait for the next round at Oulton Park to get out there again.”

The team are extremely grateful for the support they have received from loyal sponsors, but are on the lookout for any additional help that anyone can offer.

“We fully understand the current financial position people find themselves in, as we are in the same boat, but any form of help such as buying a set of tyres, some fuel or brake pads would be a massive help,” he said.

If anyone can help then Lynden can be found easily on social media.