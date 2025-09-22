Jacksdale’s British Superbike champion Kyle Ryde extends lead in standings with two rounds to go

Despite sixth and eighth places in his first two races, defending Bennetts British Superbike champion Kyle Ryde, from Jacksdale, extended his lead at the top of the standings at the weekend's round nine Showdown opener at the Assen circuit in the Netherlands.

Ryde went into the contest 28 points clear of rival Bradley Ray, and a podium third place in the last of the three races saw Ryde extend that to 31 points with just two rounds left and Oulton Park next.

“The wet race, position-wide, wasn't the best for me with Brad finishing third, but I stuck to my guns,” said Ryde.

“I didn't think the conditions would get any worse and I chose the right tyres for the last race.

Third on the Assen podium in final race for Kyle Ryde. Photo by Michael Hallam.

“I just wasn't brave enough at the start and a few people passed me and held me up a bit.

“It took me ages to get through but I managed to pass a few people on the last lap and I am glad we had a dry race to finish.

“I had hoped for better than third but it's good to get a trophy for the long journey home.

“All in all it was a good weekend points-wise and I am looking forward to Oulton.”

Assen action- Photo by Michael Hallam.

Ray set the new fastest ever British Superbike lap time of the TT Circuit Assen as the Raceways Yamaha rider smashed Jake Dixon’s 2018 record by 0.050s to hold off Hager PBM Ducati’s Scott Redding by 0.022s in the Bandero Café Shoot Out Qualifying.

Ryde had been the first rider to dip into the 1m:35s lap times on the Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha but started fourth for the opener.

That was won by Scott Redding in a race that was red flagged due to conditions and half points awarded as two third races distance had not been completed.

Ryde was holding eighth place before Ray crashed out of contention.

Champion Kyle Ryde takes on some energy at the weekend. Photo by Michael Hallam.

The race was then red flagged due to conditions before a scheduled six-lap restart.

Ray was ready to start from the back of the grid after some rapid work from the Raceways Yamaha team. However, with conditions deteriorating again, the race was red flagged on the warm up lap and not restarted.

Redding celebrated his third win of the season, marking the PBM Team’s 150th in the championship ahead of Leon Haslam and Danny Kent with Ryde sixth.

A day later, Ryde topped the warm up session before Christian Iddon claimed his first victory of the season for AJN Steelstock Kawasaki, launching to the front of the pack in the wet conditions to hold off both Rory Skinner and Ray.

Kyle Ryde in full flow at Assen. Photo by Michael Hallam.

Ray’s third place finish meant he gained 10 points back on Ryde, who salvaged eighth on the final lap.

The defending champion gained pace in the closing stages of the second race to regain ground, having run in 11th place for the first half of the race.

In the final race, Redding celebrated his second win of the weekend following a dogfight with Leon Haslam and Ryde in the closing stages.

The race initially started with a huge battle at the front between Ryde, Iddon and Haslam as they traded positions in the dry conditions until the start of lap four when a shower began and the race was subsequently red flagged and restarted.

The shower passed and the race restarted in dry conditions and Ryde launched into the lead on the Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha ahead of Storm Stacey, Haslam and Iddon.

However, after claiming that victory earlier in the day, Iddon crashed out unhurt on the opening lap.

At the front the final two lap dogfight began with Ryde leading, however Redding was on the attack and went ahead.

Haslam then made a move to change the leader again and as the trio began the final lap of the race, the Moto Rapido Ducati Racing rider was ahead of Redding and Ryde with nothing separating them for victory.

Redding seized the advantage at turn one of the final lap and Haslam and Ryde were both pushing, but he was able to hold off the pair to make it a double with Haslam in turn holding off Ryde and Ray coming in sixth.