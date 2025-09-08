Jacksdale Superbikes champion Kyle Ryde extends stay with Nitrous team for another two years

Nitrous Competitions Racing has announced that Jacksdale's reigning Bennetts British Superbike Champion Kyle Ryde will remain with the team for a further two years after extending their relationship into the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nitrous Competitions Racing became the new team owners earlier this year and are already targeting future success as they bid to secure consecutive titles.

The team’s original partnership with Ryde first began in 2021 and over five seasons together they have claimed one championship victory, a total of 54 podiums, including 22 race wins after three wins and a second in a highly successful round at Donington Park last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reigning champion has now increased his advantage to 28 points over Bradley Ray at the top of the standings ahead of the Showdown opener in Assen, in a fortnight.

Kyle Ryde - extending stay with Nitrous team. Photo by Michael Hallam.

“To have agreed an extension going into 2026 feels crazy already, but I really need to say a massive thank you to Dave, Matty and everyone at Nitrous Competitions for their huge support and making this possible,” said Ryde.

“It would have been stupid for me not to carry on with the team; we are having a great season so far, and we work so well, as we have been together since 2021.

“I have to say a big thank you to Paul, Hollie, Tommy and all of my crew, as they have been with me since the start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was never any doubt that this was where I wanted to stay and I am looking forward to continuing our relationship.

“Now we can relax about next year and carry on focusing on the rest of this season.

“I am looking forward to the rest of this year and then what comes next in 2026. I am riding really well at the minute and I feel like it will take a lot to knock me out of the patch I have been in for the last two and a half to three years now.

“I am really enjoying my racing, life and everything that is going on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So I need to thank everyone at Nitrous Competitions, the team, sponsors, friends and family for their continued support, as I am really happy right now.”

Team owner David Williams added: “We are delighted and very happy with Kyle's decision to remain with the Nitrous Competitions Racing team for the 2026 season.

“Kyle had some very competitive offers for next year as you can imagine, but I do believe he has made the right decision for his career by remaining in a strong team that he has built a very close relationship with over the years and won the championship with last year.

“The name may have changed, but the history and high level of standards remain.”