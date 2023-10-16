Jacksdale race ace Kyle Ryde proud with third place finish in Superbikes title race after thrilling finale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But, after a win and two third places, the LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha star admitted he was proud to finish the season in third spot behind BeerMonster Ducati duo Tommy Bridewell and Glenn Irwin - the title not decided until the final lap of the final race and Bridewell wining by just half a point.

“I rode my heart out to give me any chance of winning, but wasn’t meant to be,” said Ryde.

“But I have finished third in the BSB championship, so I am proud and thanks everyone in my corner.”

Kyle Ryde after third place finish at Brands Hatch. Photo by Michael Hallam.

Only qualifying in sixth for the Sprint Race, he edged himself closer to the top two with a victory, just 0.015 seconds ahead of Jason O'Halloran in a photo finish.

That meant Ryde had cut his deficit by a further eight points to Bridewell.

Ryde was back on top of the times next morning, topping the warm up session and holding off Bridewell by 0.642s with Irwin completing the top three.

Irwin then delivered an imperious performance to strike back and win the second race of the weekend, halving Tommy Bridewell’s advantage to 5.5 points ahead of the race three decider.

Ryde was an early mover, following Irwin past O’Halloran to take second place.

But on lap five, O’Halloran made a decisive pass on Ryde for second place at Paddock Hill Bend.

Ryde fought back in determined style at Druids to try to hold on, but the Australian made another attempt at Surtees and this time made it stick.

A crash on lap eight saw a safety car intervention and Irwin leading O’Halloran until the latter crashed out.

Bridewell began to pressure Ryde for second and an attempted pass that didn’t quite stick at Hawthorn on lap 13 was followed two laps later by a pass at Paddock Hill Bend.

Ryde tried to fight back at the start of lap 16 but was forced wide and lost ground to finish third.

Bridewell entered the final race of the year 5.5 points ahead of Irwin while Ryde's third kept him in mathematical contention, 30 points behind Bridewell with only 35 remaining.

Bridewell then celebrated an emotional Championship title after an incredible Showdown decider, finishing second behind Irwin to take the crown by an unprecedented margin of just half a point.

As it reached the second lap Ryde went past two rivals to lead with nothing to lose.

The championship picture changed once again on lap 11 when Irwin made the most of a strong run out of Surtees to pass Ryde at Hawthorn.

Bridewell refused to give up though, passing Ryde with a similar move at Hawthorn just two laps later. Ryde once again attempted to take the position back immediately but couldn't get ahead.

With just four laps to go, the drama ramped up when Irwin made a slight error and Ryde emerged with the race lead.

Irwin briefly regained the lead but Ryde went back to the front with Irwin and Bridewell right behind him.