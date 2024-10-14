Jacksdale ace Kyle Ryde wins first British Superbike title after thrilling finale to season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jacksdale ace Kyle Ryde is basking in the glory of winning his first ever Bennetts British Superbike Championship title in a dramatic season finale at Brands Hatch at the weekend.

But it went down to the wire after an incredible race-long battle royal between Ryde and Honda Racing UK's defending champion Tommy Bridewell, saw the OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing rider claim his debut title by a single point.

It was a sensational end to a sensational day as Ryde went into the last round just four points ahead of Bridewell, saw that lead cut to one point after race one, saw Bridewell beat him and go four points ahead in race two and then beat him in the final showdown to edge home to glory.

“It is an incredible feeling being British champion,” beamed Ryde.

Kyle Ryde kisses the British Superbike Championship trophy after taking the title on Sunday. All photos by Michael Hallam.

“Credit to my team and all my family and everything we have ever done since I was a kid – all the remortgaged houses and everything that's ever been done – that's repaid them all, so thanks.

“I have tried not to think about winning the title the last couple of months even though I knew I was catching up.

“That last race was so tough, so fair play to Tommy.

“It was a very harsh race but very clean – what was expected with him trying to win his second Championship and make history winning for two different manufacturers back to back.

Kyle Ryde takes the applause on a celebration lap after winning the title.

“I had to work so hard for it this weekend, especially the opening wet race which is what got me the title really.

“The second race was one of my best races, coming second. I don't know how many passes we made but I thoroughly enjoyed it. I was shaking at the end.

“To be honest I was chilled for that last race. I knew what I had to do. I had to win the race.

“It was very close and very fair. It's been fair with Tommy all year and I love racing with him.

Kyle Ryde reminds his rivals he is number one at the weekend.

“I am only going to get faster next year and it is going to be cool trying to defend my title.”

Bridewell was quick to pay tribute to his conqueror, saying: “Of course I am disappointed – I am a bike racer and I came here to win.

“I could not have done any more with the package I had.

“Our nearest competitors were a mile behind. It was me and Kyle – we raised the bar most of the year.

Kyle Ryde celebrates with his team, family and fans.

“And, if I am honest, I couldn't have lost to a better kid.

“He is a nice, humble lad and he has a great bike with a great team behind him.

“His riding was absolutely flawless under immense pressure.

“I know what it's like being in that position and he handled it. Being brutally honest I didn't think he would.

“So I am genuinely, from the bottom of my heart, really happy for him and his team.

“What a great race to finish the year on. At the end of the day the two best riders will always rise to the top and this year it was me and Kyle.”

Advice for Kyle Ryde ahead of his crucial final race.

Bridewell initially led the final race from the front of the grid with Ryde in third.

But Ryde moved into the box seat with quick successive moves on Bridewell and Glenn Irwin.

Bridewell set a new all-time Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit lap record on lap 11 before passing Ryde at Stirlings.

The leading pair then duelled to the flag, offering up a repeat of the entertaining dogfight which ensued in race two.

After swapping positions repeatedly during the closing laps, it all came down to the final lap of the famous circuit for a second year in succession.

Ryde made what proved to be the crucial move at Hawthorn with just three more corners left.

A strong defence into Stirlings from Ryde left Bridewell needing to make a move at the last corner and he was just unable to get the required drag to the line, falling short by just 0.296s.

Bridewell had claimed an incredible race two victory to move back to the top of the standings as the pair traded blows every lap, including lap seven when the pair swapped positions five times.

Danny Kent had claimed a debut BSB race win in the opening contest of the weekend with Bridewell third.

But Ryde was able to take fourth place on the final lap with a decisive move on Peter Hickman at Surtees – and that proved crucial in the final outcome.