Jacksdale ace Kyle Ryde second in the standings after win at Knockhill

The LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha team rider and sits second in the standings, just eight points behind leader Tommy Bridewell.

Jason O'Halloran had initially taken the lead from the Omologato Pole Position ahead of Ryde, Ryan Vickers and Glenn Irwin.

The lead group became a train of five riders as Bridewell worked his way through the order.

Kyle Ryde on his way to victory at Knockhill - picture by Michael Hallam.

O’Halloran was piling the pressure on Ryde for the lead, but after attempting a move at the Hairpin, the McAMS Yamaha rider went wide and then as the pack crossed the line to start lap 23, Irwin passed both of his Yamaha rivals to move into the lead.

Irwin was then leading the pack from Ryde, O’Halloran, Bridewell, Vickers and Iddon.

However, it was a disaster for the BeerMonster Ducati rider when he crashed out of the lead with three laps to go.

Ryde was then the race leader with Bridewell promoted to second after he had carved his way up the order with O’Halloran in third and that was how the podium lined up at the chequered flag.

Vickers missed out on the podium in fourth place with Iddon equalling his best result of the season in fifth place.

Glenn Irwin bounced back from his race two crash to celebrate victory in the final race of the weekend at Knockhill, holding off teammate Bridewell by 0.879s to celebrate a second win in Scotland with Ryde coming in fourth.

Kyle Ryde had been working his way up the order and he was second by the third lap ahead of Iddon and Irwin.

Irwin though was determined to bounce back from his crash and was into second by the 10th lap with a move on Ryde into turn one. The leading group became Bridewell, Irwin Ryde, Iddon and Ryan Vickers, but the BeerMonster Ducatis broke the pack in the closing stages. Irwin then grabbed the lead from Bridewell on lap 18 to win.