Jacksdale ace Kyle Ryde on the verge of retaining British Superbike title

Reigning champion, Jacksdale's Kyle Ryde, is just three races away from becoming the first rider to successfully defend the Bennetts British Superbike title since 2017 when he contests the final Showdown round at Brand Hatch this weekend.

On his Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha, Ryde has a narrow 30-point advantage over home contender Bradley Ray, overhauling his advantage earlier in the season to take the fight down to the wire.

With 105 points up for grabs this weekend, and Leon Haslam still in mathematical contention too, it all points to an exciting finish to the season.

“I’m feeling good about this weekend,” said Ryde.

Kyle Ryde enjoys his title win last year. Photo by Michael Hallam.

“I have been riding well and I’ve put myself in a good position.

“I won my first British title at Brands Hatch last year, so I’m looking forward to it, it is a special place for me.

“I think it’s going to be a great finale.

“Brad obviously had a great Oulton Park Sunday and pulled a few points back, so he’ll be feeling good too.

“I feel good as I rode really well there earlier in the year and with arguably one of the best races ever there last year, so I know I can ride round that track pretty well.

“It’s going to be a fast weekend for sure. I just need to go out and go as fast as I can.

“Obviously, Leon has pretty much secured third place so that takes a bit of pressure of him, so he’ll be quick, so there will be five or six of us I think.

“Me and Brad are all on our own and hopefully we’ll get through the weekend and everyone will shake hands after and have a beer and remember how good the season has been for all of us.”

Last season Ryde led the standings into the final round by just four points before the winner takes all final between himself and Tommy Bridewell saw Ryde win by one point in a contest that was labelled as the ‘Race of the Decade’ – and the stage is set for more of the same this weekend.

“It feels completely different compared to last year,” said Ryde.

“My goal was to be British champion again this year and retain my title, but after the first few months it was about trying to put a bit of pressure on Brad so it didn’t look embarrassing.

“I did that and now we are here, so I’m proud of myself for that.

“Now I just need to finish the job off and regardless of what happens I feel proud of what we have done this year.

“I’m going to Brands Hatch to do the best I can. I am not really thinking about back-to-back titles - it’s not an easy thing to do.

“I’m just proud of myself to be here and with the chance of being able to do it again with the team.”