British Superbikes champion Kyle Ryde to defend title after team is saved by new deal

Jacksdale's reigning Bennetts British Superbike Champion Kyle Ryde will be back to defend his title when the season gets underway at Oulton Park next month after a late deal to save the OMG Racing team.

It had been announced the team were folding due to commercial circumstances at the 11th hour ahead of the new season.

But they have now been saved by a late partnership with Nitrous Competitions.

A relieved Ryde said: “I am just so happy to be able to defend the title with the team after the panic of the last week.

Kyle Ryde - 2024 British Superbikes Champion.

“This is the best scenario for me after what happened.

“I have my familiar bike and team ready to defend the number one plate.

“I need to thank everyone who has been working so hard behind the scenes to make this happen and now we are ready to get going.”

Ryde claimed his debut title with OMG Racing last season in the most sensational Showdown in Championship history, winning by a single point after celebrating 18 podium finishes, and nine of those victories.

However, a bombshell was dropped two weeks ago when OMG Racing announced their shock withdrawal, leaving the championship-winning team and rider on the sidelines.

But a rescue plan was successfully sorted with Nitrous Competitions, creating a restoration of the team in a restructured format to allow the championship defence to go ahead.

OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing are now charging ahead with final preparations equipping Kyle Ryde with his familiar Yamaha R1 running the #1 plate, ready for their first on track appearance at this weekend's penultimate R&G Official Test at Donington Park ready for the season opener on the first May Bank Holiday weekend.

Dave Williams, co-owner of Nitrous Competitions, said: “This is such an exciting venture for myself and co-owner Matt Phillips.

“I am a huge fan of the sport and even currently race myself too.

“For this opportunity to come and for us to be involved is a dream come true and we can’t wait to see Kyle and the OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing team in action.

“Our customers at Nitrous Competitions are one big family to us and we hope that today’s news will bring plenty of winning opportunities for everyone in 2025.”

Former OMG team mate Bradley Ray will also be racing this year after a late deal to join Raceways Motorcycles on a Yamaha R1.