Bad start to new season for Ollerton racer Lynden Leatherland

It was a couple of bad days at the office for Ollerton racer Lynden Leatherland at Snetterton last weekend.

Competing in round one of the No Limits Pirelli Super Series 600 championship, hopes were high for a continuation of the form displayed last season, where the 26-year-old was victorious in the final round of the series.

But unfortunately, the racing gods were not on his side as the team endured a frustrating weekend with a crash and a DNF.

The start of the weekend went well with Friday’s test session allowing him to get the bikes set up sorted in advance of the Saturday and Sunday races.

Lynden Leatherland on the pace at Snetterton at the weekend. Photo by Bonnie Lane.

“Testing went well. I used a good base setting that we found when we raced here last season and felt right on the pace,” he said.

Saturday's qualifying also went well with Lynden qualifying in a fine third place, ensuring he was starting from the front row of the grid.

Race one was held in bright sunshine, albeit a little chilly and Lynden made the hole shot and led the field into the first corner.

Lynden was trying some harder compound tyres to those normally used, hoping they would last longer in the race, and slipped to fourth place, but still well in the hunt for the lead in a four-way battle.

But disaster struck on lap five. When pushing hard to go for third place, he had a slow speed crash that unfortunately put him out of the race.

“I was starting to push as I felt comfortable and just lost the front end at the slowest corner on the circuit,” he said.

“There was hardly any damage to the bike, but the rules prevent you from restarting.

“It was a strange crash as it didn’t feel as though I had done anything different to the previous laps.”

Not the ideal start to his championship campaign, sadly worse luck was to follow.

Keen to put some points on the board, Lynden once again made a great start in race two and was battling with the leaders when the bike suddenly expired.

This forced him out of the race and keen to get the bike back to the paddock, where the team were waiting to find out what the issue was.

Unfortunately, the engine had dropped a valve, also known as a blow up, meaning there wasn’t sufficient time between races to rectify the issue, so he was forced to sit out the final race.

“To say I am gutted is an understatement,” he said.

“I was riding well and battling with the leaders, so to come away from the weekend with no points is frustrating.

“It’s one of those character-building times, but we’ll get the bike sorted in time for the next round at Brands Hatch.”

The next round of the championship will be held at Brands Hatch, on the full GP circuit over the weekend of 25th/26th April, a track where Lynden enjoyed podium success last season.

Leatherland is looking to build on his highly successful debut season, but tight finances dictate he has had to drop one of his competitions this year.

Lynden is only contesting the No Limits Pirelli Super Series 600 Championship, campaigning the GL Fabrications Yamaha he rode so successfully last year.

He is looking to build on the success and experience gained last year when he finished in an excellent fourth place in the BSB British Supersport Cup and fifth in the No Limits Series, where he ended the season with a great win at Donington Park.

Sadly though, he is having to step back from the BSB series and focus on the No Limits Series.

If any local company or business would like to become involved to help a local sportsperson then get in touch with Lynden via his Facebook LL41 page or [email protected].