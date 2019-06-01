Nick Keast hits century but Cuckney’s run-chase just falls short

Cuckney’s early Notts Premier League season struggles continued as they just fell short in a runs fest.

Visitors Papplewick & Linby compiled the highest score of the day, 284 for six.

But Cuckney went close in the runs chase as Nick Keast hit a century, before the home side closed on 266 for eight and had to settle for a losing draw.

Pete Bhabra and James Taylor both made half-centuries in their stand of 121 for the second wicket for the visitors.

Bhabra reached his half-century first, in 67 balls with five boundaries.

After Taylor was dismissed for 59, Jack Blatherwick joined Bhabra and the pair added a further 106.

Blatherwick sped to 50 in 41 balls, departing for 65 in 45 balls as he blasted six fours and four sixes.

Bhabra went on to make a century from 115 balls, finishing on 112.

Alex Willerton (3-49) claimed three late wickets for Cuckney.

Richard Bostock removed both Taylor and Bhabra.

In the daunting run chase Tom Keast got the reply under way with 33 from 25 balls, including five fours and two sixes.

He shared in an opening stand of 43 with James Hawley (22).

After the home side then slipped to 91 for three, a 101-run fourth wicket stand between Nick Keast and Tom Ullyott (39) provided the centrepiece to the chase.

Nick Keast needed 70 deliveries to pass 50, and went to the second century of the match in 111. His 106 included 15 fours, but with no further significant support the run-chase fell 19 runs short.