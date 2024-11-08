Mansfield schoolboy wins British boxing title

A year eleven pupil at Mansfield’s All Saints School is celebrating a boxing bout win in Newcastle which makes him the British Battle Ground Promotions title belt holder at 75kg.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Turner from Sutton-in-Ashfield explained that he ‘prepared for the bout with individual training sessions with his coach Neil Huntley at Revolution gym in Sutton backed up by lot of miles running and plenty of rowing.’

Sam has been attending the gym for three years. ‘I like the social side and how it benefits young people physically and mentally. I’ve had fourteen bouts and won ten with four draws. I’ve competed in two tournaments in Hungary. My ambition is to become a successful boxer, perhaps the next best thing who knows but I need lots of bouts to achieve this ambition. But a main reason why I enjoy it so much is how I’ve made so many friends through the sport.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Sam boxed a very strong boy in Newcastle and had to weather the storm at the start of the five two -minute rounds,’ explained coach Huntley. ‘But Sam soon established himself boxing to instruction and using his ring awareness to outclass the opponent. We’re all proud of the level he’s achieved.’ Sam’s mother Jill turner agrees. ‘Boxing has been excellent for him both mentally and physically as he’s mixing with like-minded people who have goals and who value achievement. He’s had support from his dad Dean and older brother Finley throughout.’

Sam Turner with his dad showing off his snew belt

Sam admires the technical skill of Russian champion Dmitry Bivol and appreciates the generosity of his local sponsors including Njb Hoofcare, The Oriental Rug Company, BRS Rendering Services, Little House of Horrors and Lashes Foundation.

Further potential sponsors or those wanting to train with Revolution should contact coach Neil Huntley at Revolution gym 0n 07538 379397 or at [email protected] or via Facebook messenger.