Mansfield Harriers recorded a clean sweep at the Derby Runner BDL League

The final race is this year’s Derby Runner BDL summer league was held at Shipley Park and Mansfield Harriers went into the fixture knowing one last big push would ensure the team win in all three team titles, the men, ladies and combined team.

With the Notts Summer League fixture the next day the squad was fully stretched, however great team spirit and support from some of the club’s highly talented juniors saw positive results in all competitions.

Hayley Gill made her debut for the club in a league fixture and she put on a convincing performance throughout to come away a clear winner.

Mansfield Harriers before the race at Shipley Park

However, she was not allowed to score for the team having competed for another club earlier in the series.

Junior Lily Mason has been the ever constant in the team with another class race to place second with Alice Mortiboy 10th, Louise Rowley 11th and Hannah Colton 31st as the team finished second on the night and first overall.

Emma Mason placed 46th, Holly Colton 50th, Sharon Armitage 51st, Amanda Shaw 96th and Maddy Collinge 97th.

With seven to score for the men, strength in depth throughout the series saw them come away with a team win both on the night and overall.

Another of the club’s highly talented juniors Reece Carver placed seventh, Matt Bottomore eighth, Rob Kendrick 10th, Dave Savage 14th, George Holden 18th, Simon Fisher 25th, and another junior Luke McGarry-Kirk closing the team in 26th.

Richard Holden was next home in 34th with Jack Cooke 35th, Clive Buck 48th, Greg Holden 50th, Geoff Bottomore 51st, Phil Shaw 61st, Stuart Whysall 86th, Craig Parsons 108th and Graeme Baguley 30th.

Mansfield also picked up numerous individual awards for the season.

For the women, Hayley Gill picking up the overall title and first F45, Lily Mason first Junior and third overall, Kirsty Huntington first F40 and Louise Rowley third F45.

The men also had six season podium places with Reece Carver claiming the Junior award with Luke McGarry-Kirk thirrd, Richard Holden first M55, Geoff Bottomore second M60, Clive Buck third M45 and Matt Bottomore third M40.

In open competition Pete Copcutt 61.52, Colin Sawers 66.20 and Tina Copcutt 75.34 raced around the grounds of Nottingham University in the Castle Rock 10K while Shaun Arrowsmith competed at the Great Yarmouth half marathon finishing in 2.20.37.

The Midland U17 and U15 Track and Field Championships were held at the Pingles Stadium at Nuneaton with a small group of athletes competing against the best the region has to offer.

Amelia Arbon had a terrific weekend taking a gold medal in the U17 1500 steeplechase in 6.05.02 and taking fourth in the 300 Hurdles in 52.22

Jude Ryan has been impressive all summer and another superb run saw him take a bronze on the U17 1500 with 4.07.32.

Sophie Peet recorded a new best in the Javelin with 20.67 for sixth in the U15 age group, also placing fifth in the 75 metre Hurdles.

Maisy Slack was close to the medals in the U15 1500 metres, placing sixth in a tight race.

Johar Ali travelled to Bury to compete in the British Milers Grand Prix, and the journey proved to be worthwhile as he recorded a big personal best of 1.53.02. Locally, the latest HPRC track night was a series of 5000 metre races.

Dave Savage was the fastest Mansfield athlete, recording 17.56.5 and Steve Hargrave won his heat in 19.41.9.

Barbara Stevens continues to put in impressive results in the F65 age group and her 23.30.9 sees her ranked number two in the country for the age group.

Claire Watson recorded a season best of 22.16.7 and Gemma Bacon recorded an encouraging 25.55.1.

Amelia Arbon travelled to Derby to race in the DADA open meeting where she recorded 11.38.17 for 3000 metres.