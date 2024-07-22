Mansfield Harriers impress at Mini League

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The final fixture of the seasons Notts Mini League Track and Field Competition was held at Berry Hill Park and Mansfield Harriers had a superb turnout of over 50 athletes for the event, with the club placing 3rd both on the day and overall and Under 13 Olivia Wright taking the Athlete of the Match for Girls Track.

Katelyn Marshall has been a stalwart of the Under 11’s team all season placing 2nd in the 80 metres 3rd the High Jump and guest raced the 150. Hannah Oakton was 4th in the 150 and guest raced the 60, Esme Evans placed 3rd in the 600 and 5th Chest Push with Jessica Childs guesting in the 80, 150 and 600 metres plus Evelyn Wheat guesting in the Chest Push. The 4 x 100 relay team of Jessica, Hannah, Esme and Katelyn had a terrific win in a close fought race. In the Under 11 boys Oscar Marriott had a busy day placing 5th in the 80 and 6th both the 150 and Chest Push. Mylo Ward was 6th in the 600 and guested in the 80 and 150 with Jake Wells guesting in the 80, 150 and Chest Push, Austin Wright guested in the 600 and Chest Push. In the non-scoring Under 9 age group Mansfield had Lucy Pate, Marci Nussey and Jesse Nussey compete over 50 metres.

Olivia Wright was impressive in the Under 13 age group coming very close to the league record over 800 also taking a win over 200 metres. Maisy Gill was also impressive taking the win over 70 Metre Hurdles also guesting in the 200 and 800 with Edee Gascoyne 2nd in the Long Jump, 3rd 100 and guesting over 200. Evie Clifton recorded a big win over 1200 and Catherine Rivas placed 6th in the Javelin and guested in the Long Jump and 1200. Further guest performances were put in by Maisie Lowe 800, Lauren Jackson 100 200, Poppy Parkin and Annabel Burman 100 200 Long Jump, Millie-May Palmer 100 Javelin Long Jump, Lauren Pate 200 1200 Long Jump and Maisie Adams 200. An impressive display of relay running saw the team of Poppy, Olivia, Maisy and Lauren take a pleasing win.

Mihnea Radu has had a terrific season in the Under 13 boys age group with this fixture no exception as he won the 1500 also placing 3rd in the 100 and 4th Long Jump. Euan Baxter was 5th in the 200 and guest raced the 100 with Chris Nixon 5th in the 800 and guested in the 100 and 200. Tommy Wells placed 5th in the Shot and guest raced the 100 and 200. Further guest performances had Dylan Booth compete in the 100 200, Harry Pywell 100 200 800, Oliwier Macutkiewicz 1500 and Oscar Cooper 200 and 1500. The 4 x 100 had a strong run for 2nd place comprising Chris, Oliwier, Mihnea and Euan.

Final mini league athletes Scarlett Jane, Freya Martin, Maisy Slack, Emily Pares and Florence Kenny

Fantastic performances continued in the Under 15 age groups where several athletes were having a last competition in the league as next season, they will be too old to compete. Two of these athletes are Maisy Slack who won the 1500 and Florence Kenney who won the 800. Scarlett Jane is another moving up and finished her campaign with a win in the 300 and 2nd Long Jump. Sophie Peet had another strong competition winning the 75 Hurdles and coming 2nd in the Javelin, and Charlotte Marshall placed 4th 100, 3rd 200 and guested in the Long Jump. Further guest performances came from Freya Martin 200 300, Isla Milnes Myannie Westwood 1500, Martha Walker 300 800 Emily Pares 1500 200, Madison Edwards 100 200, Maya Bonser 100 Long Jump, Lauren Barnes 100 Long Jump and Olivia Frith 75 Hurdles. The 4 x 100 team of Sophie, Charlotte, Scarlett and Lauren placed 2nd.

The Under 15 boys had a terrific turnout with seven athletes competing with another final year athlete signing out in great style as Jack Pares ran impressively to take the win over 1500 metres. Dan Adams placed 2nd in the 800 metres and Xander Arbon 2nd in the Javelin and guesting in the Long Jump. Rhys Aplin was 2nd over 200 and 4th the 100 and Rowan Tomsett finished 4th in the Long Jump and guested over 100 and 200. Further guest performances had Jack Dawson and Harry Monk compete over 100 200. The 4 x 100 relay team of Harry, Jack, Rowan and Reece came home in 3rd place.