It's derby day at Southwell Racecourse

Southwell Racecourse

The £1,000,000 Group 3 BetUK Winter Derby, the most prestigious race of the All-Weather Championships season, returns to Southwell Racecourse this weekend (22nd February).

It will be the second consecutive running of the Flat racing showpiece at the Nottinghamshire track following it’s switch from Lingfield Park in Surrey last year.

Run over 11 furlongs on the Tapeta surface, the Winter Derby will again be supported by the Listed BetUK Hever Sprint Stakes which pitches together some of the fastest All-Weather performers in training.

Mark Clayton, executive director at Southwell, says: “It’s our biggest day of the year and a great honour to be once again staging the most important race of the winter season. The quality of the entries shows how highly regarded our All-Weather track is among top owners and trainers.”

The 27th running of the £100,000 race, due off at 3.15 on Saturday, will be shown live by ITV Racing and Sky Sports Racing and has attracted nine probable runners including top-rated Royal Champion.

A Royal Ascot winner in 2023, Karl Burke’s seven-year-old made a winning re-appearance in the Listed Quebec Stakes at Lingfield on New Year’s Eve for high profile owner Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum but faces top quality opposition.

Among them is improving four-year-old Champagne Prince, who won the Winter Derby Trial at Southwell last month following high-level success on the All-Weather at Kempton Park and will be ridden by former champion jockey William Buick.

John and Thady Gosden’s lightly raced Military Academy has been gelded since winning the Listed Floodlit Stakes at Kempton in November while Richard Hannon’s Persica landed two valuable handicaps on turf on his way to Listed success at Ayr in September.

They may be joined by Andrew Balding’s improving six-year-old Old Harrovian who will step into Group company for only the second time after winning a valuable handicap at Newcastle and Irish raider Alanya, who is set to make her first start for trainer Natalia Lupini.

The £50,000 Hever Sprint Stakes (2.40) will be the first of at least seven races and sees the likely return of last year’s winner Diligent Harry, but he must turn the tables on Karl Burke’s revitalised Marshman – impressive when beating him in the Listed Kachy Stakes at Lingfield last time.

Tickets bought by Friday 21st February are available from just £23. Tickets on the day will be £26. Kids go free. For more information visit southwellracecourse.co.uk/whatson.