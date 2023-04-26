And the good news for those looking to experience the buzz of running through London’s most-iconic streets in front of cheering crowds is that there are still general entry places available for the ASICS London 10k on July 9.

The event has fast become one of the world’s leading city centre 10ks and with live bands and DJs lining the route alongside the thousands of cheering supporters, runners are guaranteed an amazing experience.

And just like the London Marathon, the 10k route takes in all the iconic sights of the capital.

Runners from across the UK will be heading to London.

Starting on the edge of Green Park, just a short walk from Buckingham Palace, the route includes Westminster Bridge, the London Eye, Embankment, Regent Street, Piccadilly Circus, Big Ben, Trafalgar Square, and The Strand, before finishing on Whitehall, just past Downing Street.

The course is flat and perfect for beginners or anyone chasing a persona blest and organisers LimeLight Sports Club is also leading the way in terms of reducing the environmental impact of mass-participation running events and has confirmed this year’s race will, for the first-time ever, be net zero.

Craig Dews, club chief executive officer, said: “The ASICS London 10k is a fantastic event and now rightly considered the most iconic 10k in the world.

“Not only does the route pass all the buildings and locations you would want from a run in the capital, but the support our runners get from the thousands of people who line the streets on race day is amazing and helps generate an experience our participants never forget.

“Whether you ran the London Marathon and want another go racing on the streets of London, or you’re looking to experience London’s unrivalled atmosphere for the first time, this is a race for everyone and one not to be missed.”

