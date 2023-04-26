What Chad readers had to say about demolition of Mansfield's Rosemary Centre

There have been mixed reaction to the news.

Mandy Wood said: “What a shame, surely the building could be saved and the inside just renovated and knocked through etc.

“It's part of our history, well mine for sure, this building has been there as long as I can remember.”

Mansfield's Rosemary Centre.

Lucia A. Amber said: “There is an empty Debenhams site in Four Seasons. They should have to justify why existing sites are not suitable before creating new ones.”

Pam Moody said: “Surely this is a listed building? All the heart is going out of Mansfield.”

Cheryl Jackson said: “Great another supermarket, just what we need. Not! Surely there’s better things to be built, we already have plenty of supermarkets.”

Tracey Amanda Shields said: “Why do they need to knock it down, why cant they use existing buildings. It’s a crying shame.”

Janet Crowder said: “I feel like they are pulling my heritage away.”

Lisa Smith said: “What a waste demolishing it. Just do it up.”

Terry Topliss said: “The town is going further down the drain, it will soon have tumbleweed blowing through the streets.”

However, some people have welcomed the plans.

Russ Clarkson said: “Whilst I’m not convinced Lidl is the answer to the site issue once demolished, we have to move with the times and create jobs for now. This eyesore of a building has been mainly empty for years and years.

“Other retailers have relocated or closed down and it’s just an eerie place at night for anti social behaviour.

“We need new fresh ideas for this town, it’s stuck in the early 70’s with its visually poor buildings all over.

“Whilst some will be sad to see an old building go, I for one am happy to see progress in the town.”

Van Tran said: “It is a disused, hideous building that has been for sale for years. Glad it is going.”

