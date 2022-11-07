Third place for Sherwood Forest's Amelia Wan at prestigious championships in Portugal
Mansfield's Amelia Wan, 15, was in superb form but had to settle for third place in the girls category as she followed the path of golfing legends this week when ending her season in the Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Golf Championship at Quinta do Lago in Portugal.
Wan, from Sherwood Forest Golf Club, was up against some of the finest young golfers from across all of Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the Algarve final.
Her remarkable 65 score in the opening round was followed up by rounds of 82 and of 70 (the joint-best score on Friday) that saw her finish three strokes behind eventual winner Sophia Fullbrook, an extremely promising 17-year-old from Hertfordshire.
Amelia fared five points better than the next-best girl, placing her firmly in the standout category at the competition.
Amelia’s third and final round on Friday included an impressive five birdies, but it wasn’t quite enough to catch Fullbrook or 18-year-old Rebekah Gardner, from Clandeboye, who also shot 70.
Amelia stole the show on day one as she led with an impressive seven-under-par round in what is the unofficial ‘major of junior golf’.
The competition is open to any golfers aged 18 or under at midnight on January 1, 2022, making it a breeding ground for exciting young talent that can serve as a stepping stone to the upper echelons of golf.
Wan was sharpened up for the tournament with a five-day England training camp at Woodhall Spa the week before.
Her ambition is to go to college in the United States on a golf scholarship. It has been for as long as she can remember.
“I was going down the range with my dad from the time I could walk,” she said.
“I got my first handicap at nine, got down to scratch when I was 12 and now I am off plus-three at Sherwood Forest.”
First sponsoring the tournament in 2019, Rose spearheads a long list of iconic names from the sport who won the prestigious tournament at the start of their respective careers.
His Ryder Cup colleagues Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood also put themselves on the map with success at the event, as did former Ladies European Tour stars Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Melissa Reid and Carly Booth.