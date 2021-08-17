The fun competition, open to everyone from complete beginners to professionals, is being held at Oakmere Park Golf Club, at Oxton to raise money for the mental health charity MIND.

It is being organised by Ashfield funeral director Chris Flint Jnr, of the Co-Op Funeralcare in Sutton, and runs from 10am- 4pm, on Wednesday, September 1.

It is the second charity golf day to be held at the Oaks Lane course.

Pictured: Chris Flint Snr and Dean Anderson are holding the Trophy at the last event.

The first, in 2019 aimed to become an annual event, but was delayed due to lockdown. The last day raised nearly £6,000 for John Eastwood Hospice and CLIC Sargent, a young people’s cancer charity.

Then, around 15 teams took part, and organisers are hoping to encourage more people to come along. Already they have around 12 teams signed up.

Chris said: “With all that has happened in the past year, we wanted to do something this time for mental health awareness.

"Many people have been isolated and lonely, struggling through the pandemic, and we thought mental health was important this year and MIND is the Co-op Funeralcare’s official charity this year.

“The day is also a great way for people who may have been isolated to meet some new people, have a drink and a laugh with everyone, and it’s good to get outside for some fresh air and exercise, whilst enjoying a day on the fantastic 18 hole Admiral’s championship course.”

The scenic course, named after Rear Admiral Robert St Vincent Sherbrooke VC is surrounded by trees and heathland.

During the day, each player pays £35 for a round of golf, the fee also covers refreshments during the day.

Teams of two-to-four players take part, and the scores are put together at the end. The winner takes home an engraved trophy and the loser a large wooden spoon.

The day is open to anyone, aged from 13 upwards, the only stipulation is that players must bring their own (or borrowed) clubs with them, but not share clubs on the day, due to slowing down the progress of the game

To play, contact Chris Flint Jnr on 07969767758 or Chris Flint Snr on 07753 406 142 . Alternately, email [email protected] for more details.