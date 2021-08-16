Grillo's in New Cross has been a focal point for violence and antisocial behaviour prompting Nottinghamshire Police and Ashfield District Council to work together to take action.

A 48 hour closure notice was initially served on the eatery and flat above, but the council and police took their ‘robust’ action a step further with an application for a three months closure, approved by Mansfield Magistrates' Court on Thursday, August 12.

The tough measure followed a mass brawl at the premises involving armed people with weapons on the afternoon of Saturday, July 24.

Grillo's takeaway Sutton - was a scene of violence and anti social behaviour closed for three months

One man suffered minor injuries and another was taken to hospital with a suspected broken arm.

Ten suspects were arrested at the scene on suspicion of affray.

Since then, police say they have received reports of further issues linked to the address including antisocial behaviour, criminal damage, threats being made and people shouting in the street.

The closure order now prevents the business from operating and will exclude the owner and any other persons from entering the premises and flat above.

Inspector Mark Dickson, Ashfield’s district police commander said: “The closure will prevent further misery being caused to residents and businesses in the local area. It’s another example of our commitment to targeting those who plague communities through their unacceptable behaviour. No-one should have to put up with that.

“As this case demonstrates we will use the full remit of the law to robustly tackle crime and disorder and prevent further occurrences. I have no doubt the order will have a positive impact on the area and I hope it provides reassurance that we will not tolerate this sort of behaviour.”

Officers will carry out regular checks of the property over the next three months to ensure the order is not breached

Councillor Helen-Ann Smith, Ashfield District Council cabinet member for community safety, said "We will not tolerate violence like this in our communities,

“We will continue to work with the police to ensure that Ashfield remains a safe place to live.”