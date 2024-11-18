Free walking football taster at Debdale sports

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Santos Walking Football Club and Debdale Park Sports Club in Mansfield Woodhouse are offering a free taster session for anyone aged 50 and over.

Whether you’re in your 50s, 60s, 70s, or beyond, walking football is a fun, inclusive sport that’s great for physical and mental health. It’s also a fantastic way to make new friends. If you can walk, you can play! To register your interest, call, text, or WhatsApp Gray on 07566 707863. Don’t miss this chance to try a growing sport in a friendly and welcoming environment!

Santos Walking Football Club is thrilled to announce the expansion of its Nottingham-based programme with the launch of a new team, Sherwood Santos, at Debdale Park in Mansfield Woodhouse. This marks an exciting new chapter for Debdale Park, which has recently undergone a significant transformation.

The park now boasts a state-of-the-art, all-purpose pitch, ranked among the top 10 in the UK, and designed to serve the entire community. Santos WFC will play a pivotal role in establishing walking football as a key offering at this outstanding facility.

Gray Salt, President of Santos WFC and Malaga WFC in Spain, shared his excitement about the project. Salt, who led Malaga WFC to major successes, including winning the European Club Championship in Portugal in 2023, believes this expansion will greatly benefit both the club and the local community.

“Walking football will be a vital part of Debdale’s future, and Santos WFC is proud to contribute to this journey,” said Salt.

Through this initiative, Santos WFC continues its mission to promote walking football—a fun, inclusive sport that fosters fitness, mental well-being, and camaraderie among players.